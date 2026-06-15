England fast bowler Ollie Robinson has been ruled out of the second Test match against New Zealand (Image Source: X/@englandcricket)

Ollie Robinson ruled out of 2nd NZ Test with injury

By Rajdeep Saha 01:21 am Jun 15, 202601:21 am

What's the story

England fast bowler Ollie Robinson has been ruled out of the second Test match against New Zealand due to right knee soreness. The announcement comes after Robinson's stellar performance in the first Test at Lord's, where he took seven wickets on his return to the England Test squad after more than two years. Here are further details.