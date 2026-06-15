Ollie Robinson ruled out of 2nd NZ Test with injury
What's the story
England fast bowler Ollie Robinson has been ruled out of the second Test match against New Zealand due to right knee soreness. The announcement comes after Robinson's stellar performance in the first Test at Lord's, where he took seven wickets on his return to the England Test squad after more than two years. Here are further details.
Replacement call
Henry Crocombe was called up to England squad
England had earlier called up uncapped seamer Henry Crocombe as a replacement option for Robinson, who is now ruled out of the match. The second Test match is scheduled to start at The Kia Oval on Wednesday. Crocombe has had a stellar season for Sussex in the County Championship, taking 21 wickets with a best of 9-69 across two innings against Leicestershire.
Team dynamics
England's bowling attack further depleted
Robinson's absence from the second Test adds to the pressure on an England bowling attack already missing captain Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson. Both were dropped for the match after violating a new midnight curfew and being involved in a nightclub incident with a Saracens rugby player. Together, Robinson and Atkinson had taken 14 of England's 20 wickets at Lord's.
Team strategy
Options available for England's pace attack
The England pace attack will most likely be led by the returning Jofra Archer, who missed the first Test due to IPL commitments. Other fast bowlers available are Josh Tongue, Matt Fisher, and Sonny Baker. Crocombe is an England Lions regular and took 1-23 last week in the third ODI against South Africa A.
Captain's status
Stokes could still lead England in 3rd Test
Stokes was back in Durham on Saturday and trained during day two of his county's Championship match against Derbyshire at the Riverside. No long-term decision has been made on Stokes's captaincy as the England and Wales Cricket Board continues to investigate last week's events. However, fears over his position have reportedly eased. Meanwhile, Stokes kept up his fitness with a batting session in the nets and bowling practice.