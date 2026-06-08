Washington Sundar stars in India's historic Test win against Afghanistan

Numbers

A look at his numbers

Sundar's four-fer followed his 1/21 in the first innings. The off-spinner has now raced to 41 wickets from 18 Tests at an average of 30.34. He also owns a fifer and a match haul of 10 wickets. During the second innings, Sundar completed 100 wickets in First-Class cricket. His tally includes four fifers.