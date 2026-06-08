Washington Sundar stars in India's historic Test win against Afghanistan
What's the story
All-rounder Washington Sundar starred in India's historic Test win against Afghanistan at New Chandigarh's Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. Sundar took a four-fer as Afghanistan, following on, perished for 112 on Day 3. They were earlier bowled out for 152. Previously, Sundar smashed an unbeaten half-century, guiding India to 564/8d in their only innings. Here are the key stats.
Innings
Sundar takes four wickets
Afghanistan's second innings lasted a few hours. The visitors received a follow-on on the third morning, and they were skittled out for 112 just after tea. Only Sediqullah Atal (42), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (24), and Rahmat Shah (13) scored in double figures. Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav shared seven wickets, with the former taking a four-fer. His final figures read 11-4-36-4.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
Sundar's four-fer followed his 1/21 in the first innings. The off-spinner has now raced to 41 wickets from 18 Tests at an average of 30.34. He also owns a fifer and a match haul of 10 wickets. During the second innings, Sundar completed 100 wickets in First-Class cricket. His tally includes four fifers.
Information
Sundar closing in on 1,000 Test runs
Sundar also contributed with an unbeaten half-century in the first innings. The left-handed batter remained unbeaten on 52 from 68 balls, hitting 5 fours and a six. Sundar now owns 937 Test runs at 44.61 from 30 innings.