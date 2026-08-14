Which Indian bowler has claimed a hat-trick in T20Is? Details
What's the story
A hat-trick in Men's Twenty20 International (T20I) cricket is a moment that demands exceptional skill, concentration and a touch of brilliance. So far there have been 91 occurences of hat-tricks recorded in T20Is. For three-time ICC T20 World Cup winners India, only one bowler has managed to enter record books in terms of taking a hat-trick. Here we decode the same.
Context
Why does this story matter?
India have witnessed 4 bowlers claiming a hat-trick in ODI cricket.
In terms of taking a hat-trick in Test cricket, only three Indian bowlers have made the cut.
And when it comes to the 20-over format, only one player has achieved the record, as mentioned.
So it's pretty difficult to ace three successive deliveries and purchase a wicket with each of them.
Deepak
Deepak Chahar is India's only bowler with a T20I hat-trick
The 3rd T20I in Nagpur, November 10, 2019, saw Deepak Chahar pick 6/7 versus Bangladesh, including a hat-trick.
India scored 174/5 in 20 overs. Bangladesh were then folded for a score of 144 in 19.2 overs.
Chahar dismissed Shafiul Islam off the final ball in the 18th over.
He then got Mustafizur Rahman and Aminul Islam with the 1st two balls of 20th over.