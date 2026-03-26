Oscar Piastri sets sights on Japanese GP after double non-start

Oscar Piastri, the McLaren driver, has set his sights on the upcoming Japanese Grand Prix . After missing out on racing in Australia and China this season, he joked that he hopes to "at least see the lights come on" at Suzuka. The Australian driver shared how he's been dealing with two consecutive non-starts and what he hopes to achieve this weekend in Japan.

Season struggles Two consecutive non-starts for Piastri Piastri's tough run began at his home event in Melbourne, where he crashed on his way to the grid and was unable to race. The following week in Shanghai, he made it to the grid but was forced into the garage before the formation lap due to a technical issue with his car. The problem couldn't be fixed in time for him to start.

Learning experience Learning from the experience Despite the double disappointment of not racing in Australia and China, Piastri has tried to learn from the situation as much as possible. He said there was some anger and disbelief after his first non-start but accepted it is what it is. "Not everything works as well as you hope," he said to the media, adding that there's no point getting angry or too sad about it.

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Race observation Watching races to learn Piastri has been watching the races closely to learn as much as he can. He said he tried to see how racing works, where cars look good, and if there's anything he can spot. "I think definitely the way we go racing now is pretty different," he said, adding that he's just trying to learn and pick up things from watching.

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