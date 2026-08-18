Devdutt Padikkal addresses competition with Sai Sudharsan for No.3 spot
What's the story
Indian batter Devdutt Padikkal has spoken about the stiff competition with Sai Sudharsan for the No. 3 position in India's Test team. The discussion came after the fourth day of India's ongoing two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in Galle. Padikkal got a chance to feature in this clash as Sudharsan was ruled out of the series with an injury. The former made full use of the opportunity, recording scores worth 167 and 44.
Team focus
'Whoever gets that opportunity should do well'
Padikkal has been India's ace performer in the ongoing game, further strengthening his claim for the No. 3 spot.
When asked about the competition with Sudharsan, he acknowledged his talent but stressed on performing for India.
"Sai has been doing well for us; very talented. Whoever gets that opportunity should do well," Padikkal said at a press conference after Day 4.
Statement
Padikkal not looking too far ahead
The 25-year-old further revealed that there have been no conversations about his place in the XI beyond this series.
"I don't think those kinds of conversations take place. It's important that whenever you get that opportunity, you just take it. I don't really go looking for those conversations."
"For me, it's important that whenever I get that chance, I perform. I don't really put too much emphasis on getting a run of games or things like that because in modern-day cricket, you cannot really expect those kinds of things."
Stats
Padikkal vs Sudharsan: Comparing the numbers
Playing his first Test in nearly two years, Padikkal made a sensational 167 off 230 balls in India's first innings, having hit 15 fours and a six.
His efforts helped India finish at a massive 462/10. The batter followed up his maiden Test hundred with a 75-ball 44 (6 fours).
Meanwhile, Sudharsan currently has 383 runs from seven Tests at 31.91, including three half-centuries. He is yet to score a ton.
Batting chemistry
Partnership with KL Rahul
Padikkal shared a crucial unbeaten 151-run partnership with KL Rahul in the first innings, helping India post a massive total of 462 runs against Sri Lanka.
He said batting with Rahul was enjoyable as they understand each other's game well.
"We play well with each other; he understands my tempo. Such chemistry helps," Padikkal said about his partnership with Rahul during the Test match in Galle.
Player appreciation
Praise for Rishabh Pant
Padikkal also praised Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant for his aggressive knock of 66 runs off 69 balls in the second innings.
He also completed 100 Test sixes during his stay.
"Great entertainment; he produces moments. Puts them under pressure. Everyone is happy to have a player like him on the side," Padikkal said about Pant's performance during the Test match against Sri Lanka in Galle.
Technique refinement
On his batting technique
Padikkal revealed that he has worked hard on his batting technique to improve in red-ball cricket.
He said his approach for white-ball cricket is different and emphasized the importance of tightening with hands being closer for the red ball.
"I have gotten better at it and hopefully can keep getting better," he said about his progress in red-ball cricket during the Test match against Sri Lanka in Galle.