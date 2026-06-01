2nd ODI: Pakistan, Australia meet in Lahore with different agendas

The second ODI of the three-match series between Pakistan and Australia will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday. The hosts lead the three-match series 1-0 after a stellar performance in Rawalpindi. In that match, Arafat Minhas's left-arm orthodox spin bamboozled Australia's top-order batters on a slow pitch. Now, both teams will look to adapt to different conditions in Lahore for this crucial encounter.

Venue Pitch report and other details The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is known for its batter-friendly conditions. Australia chased down 352 against England at this venue during the Champions Trophy last year, with Josh Inglis scoring an unbeaten 120 off 86 balls. Similarly, Pakistan chased down a target of 349 set by Australia here four years ago. Meanwhile, the action will get underway at 5:00pm IST.

Strategic choices Pakistan face dilemma between short-term and long-term gains Pakistan face a tough choice between chasing a confidence-boosting series win and preparing for the World Cup in southern Africa 16 months from now. If they prioritize the former, another spin-friendly surface could be expected. However, if long-term gains are more important, a neutral batter-friendly pitch with maximum pace and bounce might be more beneficial. Australia also know this series isn't relevant to their World Cup plans but were still caught off guard by Rawalpindi's conditions.

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Player performances Australia's spin challenge and potential XI changes Despite the spin challenge, some Australian players shone in Rawalpindi. Matt Short, Matt Renshaw, Matt Kuhnemann and Tanveer Sangha all impressed with their performances. However, the returns of Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green were disappointing as they struggled to secure their positions within the XI ahead of the World Cup. Australia is likely to rotate their XI again for this match with allrounder Liam Scott likely getting a chance in one of these last two games.

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Player spotlight Shadab and Labuschagne's poor run continue Shadab Khan's return to ODI cricket after nearly three years was disappointing as he failed to make an impact on a spin-friendly surface. His role in the team heading to a World Cup in non-spinning conditions will be debated unless he can re-establish his place with strong all-round performances. Meanwhile, Marnus Labuschagne's second-ball duck in Rawalpindi extended his streak without an ODI half-century to 11 innings over 14 games since September 2024.

H2H Here's the head-to-head record The two sides have locked horns 111 times in ODI cricket, and the Men in Yellow have dominated most fixtures. The head-to-head record reads 71-37 in Australia's favor, as per ESPNcrcinfo. While one of their matches ended in a tie, three clashes got washed out. At home, the Men in Green have recorded seven wins and as many defeats against the Aussies.

XIs Here are the probable XIs Pakistan (Probable XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Babar Azam, Ghazi Ghori (wk), Salman Agha, Abdul Samad, Shadab Khan, Arafat Minhas, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed. Australia (Probable XI): Matthew Short, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis (c & wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Oliver Peake, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Kuhnemann.