Rawalpindi Test: Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis dominate Pakistan  

Sri Lanka resumed at 114/3 (27.1 overs) with Kamindu Mendis (40*) and de Silva (22*) in the middle. The duo had lifted SL from 65/3.

Kamindu completed his half-century before falling to Mohammad Abbas in the 42nd over. He smashed a 131-ball 58 (8 fours).

SL skipper Kusal Mendis then joined de Silva and added an unbroken stand. The two returned unbeaten, taking SL to 404/4 at stumps.