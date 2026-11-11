Rawalpindi Test: Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis dominate Pakistan
What's the story
Sri Lankan batters battered Pakistan throughout Day 3 of the 1st Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The Lankans lost a solitary wicket, with Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Mendis adding an unbeaten 249-run stand. Both of them completed their centuries. Earlier in the day, Sri Lanka lost Kamindu Mendis, who also notched up his half-century. Here are the key stats.
Innings
SL cross 400-run mark
Sri Lanka resumed at 114/3 (27.1 overs) with Kamindu Mendis (40*) and de Silva (22*) in the middle. The duo had lifted SL from 65/3.
Kamindu completed his half-century before falling to Mohammad Abbas in the 42nd over. He smashed a 131-ball 58 (8 fours).
SL skipper Kusal Mendis then joined de Silva and added an unbroken stand. The two returned unbeaten, taking SL to 404/4 at stumps.
Information
Kamindu's eighth Test half-century
Kamindu scored his eighth Test half-century. He now has 1,614 runs from 19 Tests (33 innings) at a remarkable average of 53.8. It was his maiden Test innings against Pakistan. Notably, Kamindu also completed 5,500 First-Class runs.
Century
De Silva scores his 14th Test century
Meanwhile, de Silva brought up his 14th Test century off 151 balls in the 70th over. He duly reduced SL's deficit in the post-lunch session alongside Kusal.
De Silva, playing his 70th Test, also completed 4,500 runs in the format. His tally also includes 20 half-centuries.
Notably, four of de Silva's Test tons have come against Pakistan.
De Silva was at 167* (241) before stumps.
Milestone
Ton on captaincy debut
Taking the Lankans toward the 400-run mark, Kusal Mendis slammed his 11th Test century.
He is now the only Sri Lankan player to score a century in their maiden Test as captain. Overall, he became the 37th player to do so.
Notably, Mendis is also the second player to score a century against Pakistan in their first Test as captain.
He joined England's Andrew Strauss, who scored 128 at Lord's in 2006.