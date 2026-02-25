'Hats off to him': Salman Agha on Harry Brook's hundred 

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha has praised England 's Harry Brook after the latter's stunning century helped his team secure a two-wicket victory in their T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s clash. The win not only marked England's first semifinal qualification in this edition of the World Cup but also highlighted Brook's exceptional performance. Chasing a target of 165 runs, Brook scored a match-winning 100 off just 51 balls, taking his team to victory despite an early batting collapse.

Post-match analysis Brook's innings took the game away from us: Agha In the post-match presentation, Agha admitted that while Pakistan started strong with the bat, they couldn't finish as well as they wanted to. He said their score was a bit short and credited Brook for his brilliant innings that turned the game in England's favor. "Hats off to him," Agha said about Brook's performance, adding that they threw everything at him but he still took the game away from them.

Team performance Farhan has batted very well throughout the WC: Agha Agha also praised Sahibzada Farhan for his consistent performances throughout the tournament. The latter made 63 in the game. He acknowledged that some batters didn't perform as expected but said such fluctuations can happen in World Cups. "I think he's batted very well throughout the World Cup," Agha said about Farhan, adding that other batters haven't played the way they wanted to but it can happen like that in World Cups.

Match details Brook's historic ton powers England to victory Despite a late collapse and a four-wicket haul from Shaheen Afridi, England held their nerve to win the match. The chase started on a shaky note with England at 58/4 but Brook's historic century off just 50 balls turned things around. He became the first captain in T20 World Cup history to score a century. Jofra Archer hit the winning boundary as England finished at 166/8 in 19.1 overs.

