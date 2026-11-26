Rishabh Pant plays club match under the name 'Stan Stan'
What's the story
India's star wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant recently surprised everyone by playing a club match in Christchurch. He played under the alias 'Stan Stan' for the Open House Swingers against The Chosen Ones. Despite his disguise, Pant managed to score an impressive 54 runs off just 21 balls, leading his team to a 16-run victory. Here are further details.
Surprise match
A day before the 2nd Test
Pant's unexpected appearance came just a day before India's second Test against New Zealand.
The match is scheduled to start at Hagley Oval at 3:30am IST on Friday.
Mohammad Safi, an Open House player, revealed he spotted Pant riding an electric bike in Christchurch and asked him to play for their team as they were one player short, as per BBC Sport.
Reaction
Not many recognized Pant at 1st
Safi also revealed that not many on either side recognized Pant at first, as he showed up in a tracksuit and had to borrow some kit.
New Zealand captain Tom Latham praised Pant's act as "brilliant" and a testament to his "real character."
Meanwhile, India's bowling coach Morne Morkel was surprised by the news of Pant's impromptu cricketing adventure.
Test record
Pant scored a century in the 1st Test
In the first Test in Wellington, Pant scored an impressive 128 runs in India's only innings of 720-9.
In 53 Tests and 91 innings, Pant has completed 3,853 runs at an impressive average of 44.80. His strike rate is also a fine 74.43. He has scored 21 fifties besides nine tons.
Among those who have scored over 2,000 Test runs for India, only Virender Sehwag and Kapil Dev have a better strike-rate than Pant's 74.43.