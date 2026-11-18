'Very excited to be here': Mauricio Pochettino arrives at Carrington
What's the story
Mauricio Pochettino has officially begun his stint as the new head coach of Manchester United. The Argentine's appointment was confirmed last week, taking over from Michael Carrick. However, his transition was delayed as he was completing his duties with the United States Men's National Team (USMNT). After a 2-0 victory against Haiti in his final match, Pochettino traveled directly to the UK and arrived at Manchester airport before noon on Wednesday.
First impressions
It's an honor, says Pochettino
Upon his arrival, Pochettino expressed his enthusiasm for the new role in his first interview as Manchester United head coach.
He said, "Very excited to be here, it's an honor, it's a privilege to be in this amazing club. Looking forward to start to work"
The 54-year-old coach was welcomed at Carrington.
Details
Key details as Pochettino begins work
Pochettino's last match ended in a 2-0 victory over Haiti in Cincinnati.
He then subsequently flew straight to the UK, having previously confirmed that members of his coaching staff had already travelled to Manchester.
As per Sky Sports News, Pochettino brought five members of his trusted backroom staff with him to Manchester United as he officially begins work at Carrington.
Jesus Perez, Miguel D'Agostino, Toni Jimenez, Alec Scott and Sebastiano Pochettino will be a part of the Argentine's coaching team.
Twitter Post
Watch!
He's here.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 18, 2026
Welcome to Manchester United, Mauricio Pochettino! 🤝🇾🇪 pic.twitter.com/MOhRCv79hq