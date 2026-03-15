Premier League, Manchester United edge past Aston Villa 3-1: Stats

Manchester United clinched a crucial victory over Aston Villa in Matchweek 30 of the Premier League 2025-26 season. The win was a vital one for United, who have now opened up a six-point lead over 5th-placed Chelsea in the hunt for a berth in the UEFA Champions League next season. The match was low on quality until things opened up in the 2nd half. Villa made it 1-1 after Casemiro's opener before Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko helped United win.

Goal assist Casemiro opens the scoring for United The first goal of the match came from an assist by United captain Bruno Fernandes. After Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez saved a Bryan Mbeumo shot, Fernandes delivered a perfect near-post corner. Casemiro flicked it over Martinez and into the net off the far upright, giving United an early lead in the second half of the match. Casemiro's goal came in the 53rd minute.

Equalizer Villa equalize before Cunha helps restore United's lead Aston Villa's Ross Barkley, on his first Premier League start in 14 months, leveled the score with a snap shot 11 minutes after Casemiro's goal. However, United weren't to be denied their victory. Fernandes assisted Cunha with a brilliant through ball that sent him clear of the Villa defense. The Brazilian forward found the far corner with a precise low strike, putting United back in front.

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Final goal Sesko adds to his tally as United run riot Substitute Sesko added to his tally with a deflected effort on the turn that looped past Martinez. This was his eighth goal in 10 games for United, sealing a comfortable victory for the Red Devils. The win keeps Michael Carrick's side third in the league and gives him a sixth consecutive home win - a record only bettered by Sven Goran Eriksson, Carlo Ancelotti and Manuel Pellegrini at the start of their respective Premier League reigns.

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Points A look at the points table Aston Villa have now won just three of their last 12 league games. Villa have also suffered three successive defeats. Unai Emery's men are placed 4th with 51 points from 30 games. It was their 9th defeat of the season. On the other hand, Michael Carrick's United are third, racing to 54 points. It was their 15th win of the campaign.

Do you know? United have scored the 3rd-most goals in Premier League 2025-26 United have now scored the 3rd-most goals in Premier League 2025-26 season. United own 54 goals, steering ahead of Chelsea (53). Only Arsenal (61) and Manchester City (60) have scored more goals.

Bruno Bruno Fernandes completes 100 assists for Manchester United Manchester United captain Fernandes attained another significant milestone for the club. Fernandes is now the third player in Manchester United's history to clock 100+ goals (105) and 100+ assists. He joined Ryan Giggs (G161 A249) and Wayne Rooney (G253 A131). Notably, this was Fernandes' 319th match for the Red Devils across all competitions.

Records Fernandes breaks Beckham's record and presenting his Premier League returns Fernandes now holds the record for the most assists in a Premier League season for Manchester United (16). He surpassed David Beckham's record of 15 assists in a season for the club in 1999-00. In the ongoing Premier League campaign, Fernandes has 16 assists and 7 goals from 27 matches. Overall, Fernandes has clocked 67 Premier League assists in addition to scoring 69 goals.

Duo Key numbers for Cunha and Sesko In 27 Premier League appearances this season, Cunha now has 7 goals (A2). Cunha, who joined United from Wolves in the summer of 2025, recorded his 36th Premier League goal overall from 105 matches (A15). Another summer arrival, Sesko, is now involved in 10 Premier League goals this season. In addition to 9 goals, he owns an assist.

Information Premier League veteran Barkley finds the net Making just his 13th appearance in the Premier League this season, Villa's Barkley has got to two goals. Overall, this was Barkley's 297th Premier League appearance. He owns 39 goals (A33). Barkley has played for Everton, Chelsea and Luton Town in the Premier League.

Casemiro Key feats attained by Casemiro Casemrio scored his 7th Premier League goal of the season. He has recorded his best ever return in a single campaign in Europe's big-five leagues, surpassing his six for Real Madrid in 2020-21. Making his 28th Premier League appearance, he has 7 goals and 2 assists. Overall, this was his 105th Premier League appearance. He has 20 goal involvements (G13 A7). In 153 matches across all competitions, he has scored 23 goals.

Information Here are the match stats Hosts United had six shots on target from 16 attempts. In terms of xG, United's 1.07 edged past Villa's 1.02. Villa had two shots on target from 9 attempts. In terms of big chances created, United's 3 was more than Villa (2). Villa had more touches in the opposition box (31-21).