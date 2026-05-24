Premier League: These 5 teams have secured Champions League football

Liverpool will be playing in the UEFA Champions League 2026-27 season. Arne Slot's men became the 5th side from Premier League to qualify for Europe's elite competition. Liverpool joined Premier League champions Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Aston Villa as the top 5 teams to secure Champions League. Slot's side drew 1-1 against Brentford in Matchweek 38 of the Premier League 2025-26 season.

LIV Liverpool finish 5th with 1-1 draw against Brentford On an emotional day, Anfield waved farewell to club legends Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson. Notably, Salah assisted Curtis Jones as Liverpool took the lead in the 58th minute. However, the Bees equalized via Kevin Schade in the 64th minute. Brentford needed a win to secure Europe but missed out via goal difference. Both Salah and Robertson were given standing ovations when being substituted.

Information Salah makes this Premier League record for Liverpool Salah made his 93rd assist for Liverpool in the Premier League. As per Opta, he surpassed Steven Gerrard's 92 assists as the outright most for the Reds in the competition.

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Do you know? Salah finishes his journey with 257 goals and 120 assists Salah finished his Liverpool career with a tally of 257 goals and 120 assists from 442 appearances across all competitions. In 315 Premier League matches for the Reds, he clocked 191 goals and 93 assists.

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Villa Europa League winners Aston Villa secure 4th place Aston Villa secured 4th place with a 2-1 win over Manchester City. Notably, Villa recently won the UEFA Europa League trophy and to cap off the season with another victory will delight manager Unai Emery and the fans. Ollie Watkins scored a brace for Villa after Antoine Semenyo handed City a lead. Watkins finished with 16 league goals (A3) from 37 appearances this season.

Guardiola Pep Guardiola's final Manchester City game ends in a defeat Manchester City said goodbye to their legendary manager Pep Guardiola with a 1-2 loss against Aston Villa. The match marked the end of Guardiola's decade-long tenure at the club. The game also witnessed emotional farewells for club captain Bernardo Silva and John Stones. Notably, City finished 2nd behind champions Arsenal, pushing the latter until the finishing stages of the competition.

MUN 3rd-placed Manchester United end season with Brighton scalp Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes made the record for most assists in a Premier League season as his side defeated Brighton 3-0 at the Amex Stadium. Fernandes assisted Patrick Dorgu for the opener before Bryan Mbeumo made it 2-0. In the 2nd half, Fernandes then scored a goal himself as Michael Carrick's first game in permanent charge of the club ended in victory.

ARS Champions Arsenal take down Crystal Palace Champions Arsenal beat Crystal Palace 2-1 to finish their Premier League season on a high. Both managers make several changes with European finals next week. Gabriel Jesus scored Arsenal's opener before Noni Madueke added a second. Jean-Philippe Mateta scored a consolation goal for Palace, who finish 15th. Arsenal are in the Champions League final this season with Palace playing the UEFA Conference League final.

Points Points table: A look at the top 5 teams From 38 games, Arsenal finished with 85 points. Mikel Arteta's men claimed their 26th win of the season. 2nd-placed City finished with 78 points. Guardiola's side suffered its sixth defeat of the campaign. Man United claimed 71 points from 38 games, collecting their 20th win of the season. Villa managed 65 points after securing their 19th victory. Lastly, Liverpool collected 60 points.