PCB to manage Multan Sultans franchise for PSL 2026 season

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that it will run the Multan Sultans franchise for the upcoming Pakistan Super League 2026 season. This decision was revealed by PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi during a press conference. He said that former cricketers and experts would be brought in to operate the franchise throughout the league's 11th season, before putting it up for sale after the season ends.

Auction plans Multan Sultans franchise to be auctioned post-PSL Naqvi clarified that the Multan Sultans franchise couldn't be sold along with two new franchises, which will be auctioned in Islamabad on January 8. He cited rules requiring a certain notice period before an auction as the reason. With PSL starting in late March, Naqvi said there wasn't enough time for an independent sale of Sultans. "As soon as the PSL ends, we will auction the franchise off," he added.

Ownership dispute Former owner Ali Tareen's exit and PSL management spat The previous owner of the Sultans, Ali Tareen, had announced last month that he was stepping down from his ownership role. This decision came amid a bitter feud with PSL management over transparency and ambition issues. The PCB then issued a legal notice to Tareen for non-compliance with his ownership contract and demanded an apology. However, Tareen responded sarcastically by tearing up the notice in a video message.

Unprecedented move PCB's direct ownership of a franchise is unprecedented The PCB's decision to directly manage a franchise is unprecedented in PSL history. Naqvi hinted that Tareen could still buy one of the other two franchises up for sale. He praised Tareen for his work on Sultans but didn't go into details about what had happened. The structure of the organizing committee for Sultans remains to be seen, with more details expected to be revealed later.