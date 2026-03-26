Rahul Chahar returns to Surrey for County Championship: Details here

Indian spinner Rahul Chahar is set for a second stint with Surrey in the County Championship . The wrist-spinner will represent Surrey in eight red-ball games this summer. The move comes after a successful debut season with the team last September, where he took 10 wickets, including an impressive second-innings performance of 8/51 on his debut. Notably, Chahar will play for Chennai Super Kings in the 2026 Indian Premier League season.

Player's statement Chahar excited to return to Surrey Chahar expressed his excitement about returning to Surrey this season. He said, "I'm so excited to be coming back to Surrey this season." The spinner also recalled his previous stint with the team in 2025 and how he jumped at the chance of rejoining after speaking with Alec Stewart. "Surrey is a successful Club, and I want to help the team achieve its goals in 2026," he added.

Director's view Alec Stewart backs Chahar to shine Alec Stewart, the director of men's cricket at Surrey, spoke highly of Chahar's signing. He said, "Rahul came in last year and did an excellent job at Hampshire, showing his qualities." Stewart added that he was looking forward to welcoming Chahar back into the group and seeing how he could contribute to winning games for Surrey.

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Record Record eight-fer for Surrey In September last year, Chahar achieved his maiden 10-wicket haul in First-Class cricket, playing for Surrey against Hampshire at Utilita Bowl, Southampton. Chahar took 8/51 in the second innings, the third-best innings figures for Surrey since 2000, behind Martin Bicknell's 9/47 and Kemar Roach's 8/40, according to Wisden. As per Cricbuzz, Chahar also recorded the best FC figures by a debutant for Surrey. He surpassed William Mudie's 7/61 (166 years ago).

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