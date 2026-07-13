Can Rahul Dravid become England's next Test head coach? 

Coaching style

Dravid among front-runners for England's Test coach role

The 53-year-old Dravid, who led India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title and the 2023 World Test Championship final, is considered a strong candidate for the role. His "meticulous" approach and deep understanding of cricket make him an attractive option. However, it should be noted that Dravid has "no desire" to coach full-time. The report suggests that while he may not want a full-time position, England could at least explore his interest in this particular role.