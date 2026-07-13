Can Rahul Dravid become England's next Test head coach?
What's the story
Indian cricketing legend Rahul Dravid has emerged as a potential candidate for the role of England's Test coach. The development comes after Brendon McCullum was sacked from the position following a disappointing run in the longest format of the game. According to a report by Daily Telegraph, Dravid is among several names being considered for the post, including former England coach Andy Flower and ex-spinner Richard Dawson.
Coaching change
McCullum sacked following home series defeat to NZ
McCullum's four-year stint as England's Test coach ended after a 1-2 home series defeat to New Zealand. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) decided "the time is right to make a change" ahead of next year's Ashes. However, despite the coaching shake-up, McCullum will continue to lead the ODI and T20I teams.
Coaching style
Dravid among front-runners for England's Test coach role
The 53-year-old Dravid, who led India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title and the 2023 World Test Championship final, is considered a strong candidate for the role. His "meticulous" approach and deep understanding of cricket make him an attractive option. However, it should be noted that Dravid has "no desire" to coach full-time. The report suggests that while he may not want a full-time position, England could at least explore his interest in this particular role.
Contenders
Andy Flower, Richard Dawson also in contention
Apart from Dravid, other contenders for the role include Zimbabwean cricketing great Andy Flower. He is England's most successful modern-era coach, having led the team to three Ashes series wins and a No. 1 Test ranking. Flower has also found success in franchise cricket, winning back-to-back IPL titles with Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Richard Dawson, currently Glamorgan's head coach, is also considered a strong candidate due to his tactical acumen and coaching credentials at both county and international levels.
Other candidates
Other names in the mix for England's Test coach position
Other names in the running for England's Test coach include Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara, England Lions coach Andrew Flintoff, Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson, and former Australia coach Justin Langer. The ECB is hoping to make a successful transition before next year's Ashes series.
Career
A look at Dravid's Test career
Dravid retired with 13,288 runs in 164 Tests at 52.31 (100s: 36, 50s: 63). He is still the fifth-highest run-getter in the format. While he faced a total of 31,258 deliveries in his Test career, no other batter has even faced 30,000 balls in the format (registered records).