'I have a mental blueprint for ODI batting': KL Rahul

Rahul, who didn't get a chance to bat in the first two ODIs, made full use of his opportunity in the final match.

He entered with India reeling at 160/4 after Rohit Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad had stabilized the innings.

The wicketkeeper-batter initially played a supporting role before accelerating toward the end of his innings.

Rahul reached his half-century off 41 balls and brought up his ninth ODI hundred off 80 deliveries with a fine shot over fine leg off Jayden Seales in the 49th over.