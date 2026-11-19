Is Yashasvi Jaiswal's RR future still uncertain despite being retained?
What's the story
The future of Yashasvi Jaiswal with Rajasthan Royals remains uncertain, even after the IPL retentions. According to Times of India, the franchise continues to explore trade possibilities for their star opener. This comes after Jaiswal reportedly expressed a desire to leave the team. The search for his replacement could continue beyond the mini-auction on December 16 if a lucrative deal is proposed by another franchise.
Negotiations
Royals in talks with several franchises
The Royals have reportedly held discussions with several franchises over the past two months, but none of these deals have come to fruition.
The most notable talks were with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), which went on until the retention deadline on Tuesday.
However, LSG did not agree to the two players that Royals had proposed in exchange for Jaiswal.
Another proposal
DC also interested in Jaiswal
Delhi Capitals also expressed interest in signing Jaiswal as they were looking for an experienced opener to partner KL Rahul.
However, this proposal was also rejected by the Royals due to dissatisfaction with the options offered by Capitals.
Despite these trade talks, it appears that the Royals are not keen on letting go of Jaiswal, who has been nurtured by the franchise since 2020 and has delivered impressive performances.
Successful duo
Riyan Parag's captaincy and its impact on Jaiswal
Jaiswal and young talent Vaibhav Sooryavanshi formed a formidable opening pair in the last two IPL seasons.
However, things started to change after the franchise appointed Riyan Parag as captain last season.
The team finished third under Parag's leadership despite him playing through an injury.
The new management also expressed a desire for continuity by promising Parag his captaincy for the upcoming season.
Future prospects
Other potential suitors for Jaiswal
It seems that Jaiswal is the one looking to move on from the Royals.
IPL sources said, "Royals would still prefer to have him but they went on a hunt for his replacement since he didn't seem happy at the franchise."
There were also rumors that Mumbai Indians considered this option for some time.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) could also be in play as they look to rebuild their squad.
Information
Here are his IPL stats
Jaiswal, who has two tons in the IPL, boasts 2,593 runs from 83 IPL games at an average of 33.67. His tally includes a strike rate of 152.79 and 18 fifties. The southpaw's topsy-turvy 2026 season resulted in 427 runs at a strike rate of 30.50.