Rajeev Shukla clears air on Gautam Gambhir's Test coaching tenure

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has quashed rumors about removing Gautam Gambhir as the head coach of India's Test team. The speculation arose after India's recent 0-2 home series defeat against South Africa under Gambhir's leadership. However, the rumors of VVS Laxman being considered as a replacement for Gambhir have been put to rest. Here are further details.

Official statements BCCI officials confirm Gambhir's continued tenure BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla and secretary Devajit Saikia have both confirmed that there are no plans to remove Gambhir or appoint a new coach. "I want to make it very clear regarding the speculation circulating in the media about head coach Gautam Gambhir," Shukla told ANI. "The BCCI secretary has also made it very clear that there is no plan to remove Gambhir or bring in a new head coach for India."

Rumor denial Saikia dismisses rumors of coaching changes Saikia also dismissed the rumors, calling them "speculative news." He said, "There is no truth to it. BCCI straight away denies. People can think all they want, but BCCI has not taken any steps." The speculation about a possible replacement for Gambhir had intensified after India's disappointing Test performances, particularly the recent series against South Africa.

Future fixtures India's upcoming challenges in Test cricket After the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup, India have a busy schedule. The Test team will tour Sri Lanka for two games in August 2026 and then New Zealand for another two matches in October. A five-Test Border-Gavaskar home series against Australia has been scheduled in January-February 2027. These matches will play a major role in shaping India's future in Test cricket under Gambhir's continued tenure as head coach.

Performance India's recent Test performance Under head coach Gambhir, Indian cricket hit a new low after losing their first Test series to South Africa at home since 2000. This marked India's second Test series rout at home in successive years. They also lost 3-0 to New Zealand last year. After the series defeat to the Proteas, Gambhir said that it is up to the BCCI to decide his future.