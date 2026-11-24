Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) retained Ramandeep ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 mini-auction on December 16.

Despite not producing the desired runs for KKR, the eastern giants and three-time champions put their trust on Ramandeep.

Notably, the player has been in a good run of form in the ongoing SMAT campaign.

KKR will hope he can replicate the same in IPL 2027.