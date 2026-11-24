IPL 2027, can KKR rely on Ramandeep Singh? Decoding stats
What's the story
Ramandeep Singh scored a solid 12-ball 32* for Punjab in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Tuesday. Chasing 142 runs to win against Saurashtra, Ramandeep's explosive knock saw Punjab triumph in just 12.4 overs. Notably, he came to the crease when his side was 103/3 after 10 overs. He took charge and won the match for Punjab, striking at 266.67. Here's more.
Context
Why does this story matter?
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) retained Ramandeep ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 mini-auction on December 16.
Despite not producing the desired runs for KKR, the eastern giants and three-time champions put their trust on Ramandeep.
Notably, the player has been in a good run of form in the ongoing SMAT campaign.
KKR will hope he can replicate the same in IPL 2027.
Information
Ramandeep's ongoing SMAT campaign in numbers
Ramandeep has scored 1, 30, (DNB), 36, 52* and an unbeaten 32 in SMAT 2026. Across six matches (5 innings), he has managed 149 runs at 49.66. His strike rate is 165.55, as per Cricinfo.
KKR
His performance for KKR
Ramandeep has played three seasons for KKR.
After a promising IPL 2024 where has scored 125 runs (SR: 201.61) from 15 matches (9 innings), he faltered in IPL 2025 and 2026 respectively.
He scored 47 runs in IPL 2025 across 7 innings (SR: 134.28) and last season, he bagged 82 runs from six innings (SR: 120.58).
Information
His overall numbers in 20 overs cricket
In all T20s, Ramandeep has scored 1,161 runs from 105 games (76 innings) at an average of 24.18. He has smashed three fifties with his strike rate being 166.09.
Conclusion
Conclusion: A big IPL season upcoming for Ramandeep
A finisher, KKR will need to use Ramandeep's versatility and at times use him higher up the order for some quick runs.
Ramandeep has the credentials to be a match-winner and he needs to deliver.
Another poor IPL campaign could see KKR release him ahead of IPL 2028.
He may also struggle to find takers thereafter.