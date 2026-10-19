Pragyan Ojha named Indian chief selector; Ramesh Powar joins committee
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Ramesh Powar has been officially inducted into the men's selection committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The panel will be led by Pragyan Ojha, a former left-arm spinner who was serving as its interim head. The decision was taken after an interview process conducted by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) at BCCI's Mumbai office.
Career transition
Powar's playing career and coaching journey
Powar had a brief international career, playing two Tests and 31 ODIs between 2004 and 2007.
However, he has since transitioned into coaching and has held several key positions.
Notably, he also served as the head coach of the Indian women's cricket team.
His appointment to the men's selection committee comes as a significant step in his post-playing career.
Selection details
Candidates interviewed for men's selection committee
The CAC, which consists of Ashok Malhotra and Jatin Paranjape, interviewed several candidates for the men's selection committee at BCCI's Mumbai office.
Among those interviewed were Baroda's Connor Williams and Jacob Martin, as well as Mumbai's Wasim Jaffer and Salil Ankola.
Ultimately, Powar was unanimously selected for the role after this process.
Twitter Post
BCCI's official announcement
🚨 Announcement 🚨— BCCI (@BCCI) October 19, 2026
Mr Ramesh Powar @imrameshpowar appointed to Men’s Selection Committee.
Based on seniority (most Tests), Mr Pragyan Ojha @pragyanojha will chair the Committee.
BCCI appreciates Mr Ajit Agarkar @imAagarkar for his commitment, conviction and contribution during… pic.twitter.com/DahXDLxgLi
Acknowledgment
BCCI thanks Ajit Agarkar for contributions
The BCCI has thanked Ajit Agarkar, the outgoing selection committee head, for his "commitment, conviction and contribution" during his tenure.
Under Agarkar's leadership, India won three ICC titles, two Asia Cup trophies, and two Asian Games gold medals.
His successful run as chairman ended on October 4 after he chose not to seek an extension.
Committee members
New men's selection committee announced
The new men's selection committee comprises Ojha (chairperson), Shiv Sundar Das, RP Singh, Ajay Ratra and Powar.
Ojha was inducted into the panel during BCCI's 94th Annual General Meeting in September 2025. He has since served on the panel for over a year before being appointed chairperson.
His Test experience makes him senior to other current panel members under BCCI's seniority criterion.