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Home / News / Sports News / Pragyan Ojha named Indian chief selector; Ramesh Powar joins committee
Pragyan Ojha named Indian chief selector; Ramesh Powar joins committee
Ramesh Powar joins BCCI men's selection committee

Pragyan Ojha named Indian chief selector; Ramesh Powar joins committee

By Parth Dhall
Oct 19, 2026
04:54 pm
What's the story

Former Indian cricketer Ramesh Powar has been officially inducted into the men's selection committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The panel will be led by Pragyan Ojha, a former left-arm spinner who was serving as its interim head. The decision was taken after an interview process conducted by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) at BCCI's Mumbai office.

Career transition

Powar's playing career and coaching journey

Powar had a brief international career, playing two Tests and 31 ODIs between 2004 and 2007.

However, he has since transitioned into coaching and has held several key positions.

Notably, he also served as the head coach of the Indian women's cricket team.

His appointment to the men's selection committee comes as a significant step in his post-playing career.

Selection details

Candidates interviewed for men's selection committee

The CAC, which consists of Ashok Malhotra and Jatin Paranjape, interviewed several candidates for the men's selection committee at BCCI's Mumbai office.

Among those interviewed were Baroda's Connor Williams and Jacob Martin, as well as Mumbai's Wasim Jaffer and Salil Ankola.

Ultimately, Powar was unanimously selected for the role after this process.

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Twitter Post

BCCI's official announcement

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Acknowledgment

BCCI thanks Ajit Agarkar for contributions

The BCCI has thanked Ajit Agarkar, the outgoing selection committee head, for his "commitment, conviction and contribution" during his tenure.

Under Agarkar's leadership, India won three ICC titles, two Asia Cup trophies, and two Asian Games gold medals.

His successful run as chairman ended on October 4 after he chose not to seek an extension.

Committee members

New men's selection committee announced

The new men's selection committee comprises Ojha (chairperson), Shiv Sundar Das, RP Singh, Ajay Ratra and Powar.

Ojha was inducted into the panel during BCCI's 94th Annual General Meeting in September 2025. He has since served on the panel for over a year before being appointed chairperson.

His Test experience makes him senior to other current panel members under BCCI's seniority criterion.

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