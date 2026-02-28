Ranji Trophy final: Sahil Lotra hammers his maiden FC hundred
What's the story
In a historic achievement, Jammu and Kashmir has won their first-ever Ranji Trophy title. The team outplayed eight-time winners Karnataka in the final match held at the KSCA Stadium in Hubballi. Sahil Lotra was pivotal to J&K's glory as he slammed 50-plus scores in both innings. This includes his maiden First-Class hundred in the third innings of the match. Here are further details.
Knocks
Two fine hands from Lotra
J&K posted 584/10 while batting first, as Karnataka were folded for 293 in response. Lotra, who batted at seven, was the last of the six J&K batters to touch the 50-run mark in the first innings. In the game's third innings, Lotra recorded an unbeaten 197-run stand with fellow centurion Qamran Iqbal (160). The former returned unbeaten on 101 as J&K declared their second innings at 342/4, and claimed their maiden Ranji title based on the first-innings lead.
Stats
A look at his FC stats
Lotra made 72 off 138 balls in his first outing and backed it up with a 226-ball 101*. According to ESPNcricinfo, the all-rounder has now raced to 843 runs across 22 First-Class matches, averaging 25.54. He now has five 50-plus scores in the format, including a hundred. In the 2025-26 Ranji season, he finished with 281 runs from five games at 40.14 (50: 1, 100: 1). Lotra has also claimed eight wickets with the ball in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy.