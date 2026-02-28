Ranji Trophy final: Sahil Lotra hammers his maiden FC hundred

Knocks

Two fine hands from Lotra

J&K posted 584/10 while batting first, as Karnataka were folded for 293 in response. Lotra, who batted at seven, was the last of the six J&K batters to touch the 50-run mark in the first innings. In the game's third innings, Lotra recorded an unbeaten 197-run stand with fellow centurion Qamran Iqbal (160). The former returned unbeaten on 101 as J&K declared their second innings at 342/4, and claimed their maiden Ranji title based on the first-innings lead.