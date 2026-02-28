Paras Dogra-led J&K win their maiden Ranji Trophy title: Stats 

In a historic achievement for Jammu and Kashmir cricket, the state team has won its maiden Ranji Trophy title. The Paras Dogra-led side defeated Karnataka based on a first-innings lead in the 2025-26 edition final match at KSCA Cricket Ground, Hubballi. The victory was effectively sealed after Auqib Nabi's five-wicket haul gave J&K a massive first-innings lead over the domestic giants. The match concluded on February 28.

Match highlights How J&K dominated the final Jammu and Kashmir's performance in the final was nothing short of spectacular. They didn't allow Karnataka to win a single session throughout the five-day match. The team's captain, Dogra, won an important toss and opted to bat first on a pitch that was expected to deteriorate by Days 4 and 5. Six of the team's top-seven batters recorded 50-plus score, as they posted a mammoth 584/10 in their first innings.

Player contributions Multiple contributors for J&K in 1st innings Several players from Jammu and Kashmir contributed to their team's massive total. Shubham Pundir was the top scorer with a century (121 runs), while Dogra (70), Yawer Hassan (88), Abdul Samad (61), Kanhaiya Wadhawan (70), and Sahil Lotra (72) all chipped in with half-centuries. This collective effort left Karnataka's bowlers rattled and struggling on the field for almost seven sessions. Meanwhile, Prasidh Krishna took a fifer in this innings.

Advertisement

Bowling brilliance Nabi's 5-fer rattled Karnataka Jammu and Kashmir's pacer Auqib Nabi was the star of the show with his exceptional bowling. He dismissed KL Rahul (13), Karun Nair (0), and Smaran Ravichandran (0) in quick succession, leaving Karnataka reeling at 57/4. Despite Mayank Agarwal's fighting century (160 runs), Nabi's fifer meant Karnataka were folded for just 293. With this, Jammu and Kashmir took a mammoth 291-run first-innings lead.

Advertisement

Final push Qamran Iqbal's ton seals historic win for J&K In their second innings, Jammu and Kashmir were reduced to 11/2. However, Qamran Iqbal held the fort with a century (159 runs). He recorded an unbeaten 197-run stand with fellow centurion Lotra (101) as J&K declared their second innings at 342/4. The situation got so dire for Karnataka that midway through the opening session on the final day, they had to take out their frontline bowlers from the attack.

Pundhir Pundir's second hundred of the season Pundir, who was J&K's only centurion in the first innings, made 121 off 247 balls (12 fours, 2 sixes). This was his second hundred across four games in the season, taking his tally to 330 runs at 47.14. Overall, Pundir's fourth FC hundred. He now owns 1,421 runs from 32 matches at an average of 29. He also owns three fifties in red-ball cricket. Pundir's best score is a brilliant 172.

Stats Key numbers for Hassan and Samad Hassan's 88 off 130 balls was laced with 13 fours. This was his maiden 50-plus score across nine innings in the season, taking his tally to 150 runs at a paltry 15. Samad's unbeaten 67-ball 52 had five fours and a six. He finished the season with 748 runs at 57.53 (50s: 5, 100: 1).

Dogra Sixth 50-plus score of the season for Dogra Dogra's 70 off 166 balls was laced with eight fours. This was his fourth fifty across 16 innings in the season, as he also owns two hundreds. His season tally reads 637 runs at 42.46. Overall, in First-Class cricket, the 41-year-old Dogra has raced to 10,603 runs from 153 matches at 47.97. This tally now includes 37 fifties and 34 tons.

Wadhawan A look at Wadhawan's numbers Wadhawan smashed nine fours in his 109-ball 70. The keeper-batter has completed 474 runs from 13 innings this season at 36.46. This was his second fifty (100: 1). The 24-year-old Wadhwan has taken his FC tally to 890 runs from 16 matches at 38-plus. He now boasts six fifties and a hundred.

Lotra Lotra hammers his maiden FC hundred Lotra made 72 off 138 balls in his first outing and backed it up with a 226-ball 101*. The all-rounder has now raced to 843 runs across 22 First-Class matches, averaging 25.54. He now has five 50-plus scores in the format, including a hundred. In the 2025-26 Ranji season, he finished with 281 runs from five games at 40.14 (50: 1, 100: 1). Lotra has also claimed eight wickets with the ball in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy.

Prasidh Fifer for Prasidh Prasidh was the star performer for Karnataka with the ball, recording figures worth 5/98 and 2/42. This was his fourth five-wicket haul in First-Class cricket, which took his tally to 126 wickets from 34 matches at 24.49 (4W: 6). 22 of his scalps have come in six Test matches for India at 34.36 (4W: 2). In the 2025-26 season, the pacer took 18 wickets from eight innings at 23.22. This was his maiden fifer.

Nabi Nabi finishes as highest wicket-taker Nabi finished his spell with 5/54 in 23 overs (7 maidens). He finished with 60 wickets across 10 games (17 innings) in the season. The pacer went past Uttarakhand's Mayank Mishra's tally of 59 scalps to become the highest wicket-taker. Nabi's average of 12.56 is the best among bowlers with at least 22 scalps. The pacer's tally of seven five-wicket hauls is also the most for any bowler in the season (4W: 2).

Agarwal Agarwal goes past 8,900 FC runs Agarwal, the only Karnataka batter with a 50-plus score, made 160 off 26 balls, a knock laced with 21 fours. This was his 21st hundred in First-Class cricket, as he also boasts 48 fifties. The out-of-favor Indian Test opener has now raced to 8,929 FC runs at an average of around 44. In the 2025-26 season, Agarwal scored six 50-plus scores in 10 matches (100s: 2). The tally includes 678 runs at an average of 42.37.