Rashid dismissed a set Raza in the 34th over of Zimbabwe's innings (Image Source: X/@ACBofficials)

Rashid Khan dismisses Sikandar Raza for 8th time (ODIs): Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:47 pm Oct 23, 202611:47 pm

What's the story

Afghanistan wrist-spinner Rashid Khan played a match-winning hand for his side against Zimbabwe in the final of the ODI Tri-Nation Series in Sharjah on Friday. Rashid claimed 3/41 from his 10 overs as Zimbabwe were folded for 169 runs. Sikandar Raza, who scored 68 runs for his side, fell prey to Rashid. Notably, Afghanistan went on to win the tournament which involved Bangladesh.