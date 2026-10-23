Rashid Khan dismisses Sikandar Raza for 8th time (ODIs): Stats
What's the story
Afghanistan wrist-spinner Rashid Khan played a match-winning hand for his side against Zimbabwe in the final of the ODI Tri-Nation Series in Sharjah on Friday. Rashid claimed 3/41 from his 10 overs as Zimbabwe were folded for 169 runs. Sikandar Raza, who scored 68 runs for his side, fell prey to Rashid. Notably, Afghanistan went on to win the tournament which involved Bangladesh.
Information
Rashid dismisses Raza
Rashid dismissed a set Raza in the 34th over of Zimbabwe's innings. Zimbabwe were reduced to 137/9 with the dismissal of Raza for 68 off 83 balls. Raza wanted to go down the ground but the ball spun more and the batter was caught.
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Raza vs Rashid in ODIs: Key numbers
As per Cricinfo, Rashid has now dismissed Raza on 8 occasions in ODIs. From 15 innings, Raza has scored 128 runs off Rashid's bowling and has faced 183 balls. He averages 18 and his strike rate is 69.94.