Rashid Khan breaks Bhuvneshwar Kumar's T20 Asia Cup record: Details 

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan has broken an all-time record of Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the T20 Asia Cups. The record was broken during Afghanistan's Asia Cup 2025 clash against Bangladesh at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, September 16, 2025. Rashid took two wickets for 26 runs in his four overs, surpassing Bhuvneshwar's tally of most wickets taken in the T20 Asia Cup history.

Record-breaking performance Rashid surpasses Bhuvneshwar's tally in style Before the match against Bangladesh, Rashid had 12 wickets in the continental T20 tournament, just one behind Bhuvneshwar. He claimed his first wicket in the seventh over of his spell, cleaning up Saif Hassan with a low-lying googly. His second came in his fourth over when he trapped Shamim Hossain LBW, forcing the Bangladeshi batter to review unsuccessfully.

Top wicket-taker Rashid races ahead of Bhuvneshwar With his latest performance, Rashid has now taken 14 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 18.00 and a strike rate of 11.5 (ER: 6.46). His best figures are 3/22. Bhuvneshwar is now second on the list with 13 wickets in six matches at an average of just over nine. Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga, UAE's Amjad Javed, and India's Hardik Pandya follow suit with 12 wickets each.

Bowling prowess Rashid has been a consistent threat to Bangladesh batters Rashid has been a consistent threat to Bangladesh batters, taking 24 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 10.75 (ER: 5.60). No other bowler owns even 20 T20I wickets against Bangladesh Despite his stellar bowling performance, Afghanistan couldn't stop Bangladesh from posting a competitive 154-5. Afghanistan's chase of the target was far from smooth sailing as they were reduced to 77-5. Despite Azmatullah Omarzai's 16-ball 30, they fell short of the target.