Ravindra Jadeja set to play Vijay Hazare Trophy: Details here

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has confirmed his participation in the impending Vijay Hazare Trophy , India's 50-over domestic competition. He will be representing Saurashtra and is expected to play two matches on January 6 and January 8 against Services and Gujarat, respectively. Both games will take place in Alur. The news was confirmed by a senior official from the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA), The Times of India reported.

Confirmation Jadeja's commitment to Saurashtra The SCA official told TOI, "Yes, he has confirmed to play these two games on January 6 and January 8. This is the plan for now." However, this plan could change if Jadeja gets picked for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand and joins the team early in Vadodara for their first match on January 11.

Performance review Jadeja's recent performance and prospects Jadeja was dropped from the ODIs in Australia Down Under but made a comeback for the recently concluded 50-over games against South Africa. He took just one wicket in three matches and scored 56 runs in two innings. There were rumors of Jadeja being out of favor after his exclusion from Australia, but chief selector Ajit Agarkar clarified that he is still very much part of their plans.

Selector's statement Agarkar addresses Jadeja's exclusion from Australia series Agarkar had said, "He is very much in the plans. But there will be some competition for places." He explained that while Jadeja was included in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy squad due to the requirement of some extra spinners, only one could be carried forward, with Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav also present. This was in response to questions about Jadeja's absence from the Australia series.