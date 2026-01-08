Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ravindra Jadeja slams 19th List A fifty

Star Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja smashed an unbeaten half-century for Saurashtra against Gujarat in the 2025/26 Vijay Hazare Trophy in Alur. The 37-year-old scored an unbeaten 52, powering his side to a mammoth 383/4 in 50 overs. Jadeja, who returned unbeaten in his second successive match, continues to fine-tune his attributes ahead of the impending New Zealand ODI series. Here are the key stats.

Knock Jadeja plays another fluent knock Like the previous game, Jadeja was exposed to the middle on the back of some solid top-order work (285/2). Although Prerak Mankad's dismissal brought Saurashtra down to 285/3, Jadeja and Chirag Jani formed a 95-run stand. Both Jadeja and Jani played their strokes, with the former returning unbeaten on 52 off 39 balls. His knock had 4 fours and 2 sixes.

Information Jadeja shines ahead of ODI series The last match saw Jadeja return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He smashed an unbeaten 36 and took a wicket in Saurashtra's win over Services. As mentioned, Jadeja was picked for the impending three-match ODI series against New Zealand at home, starting January 11.