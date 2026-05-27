IPL 2026: 3 RCB players who can earn India call-up

Continuing their dominant run, Royal Challengers Bengaluru became the first side to reach the IPL 2026 playoffs. RCB, the table toppers, beat Gujarat Titans to make their second successive IPL final. It has been a concerted performance from RCB, who have had match-winners in Rajat Patidar , Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Virat Kohli, and Venkatesh Iyer. Here are the RCB players who can earn a T20I call-up.

#1 Rajat Patidar leading from the front The incredible form of RCB skipper Rajat Patidar has sparked a fresh debate over his potential inclusion in the Indian T20I team. His explosive knock during Qualifier 1 was nothing short of spectacular. Patidar scored an unbeaten 93 (33), hitting 9 sixes. Patidar, who has been striking at 196.76 this season, has already represented India in three Tests and an ODI.

#2 Will Bhuvneshwar Kumar be recalled? With every passing game, new records are being set in terms of run-scoring and six-hitting. However, veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is in a league of his own, having produced magical spells throughout the season. The Purple Cap holder is not far from being recalled to the Indian side. Bhuvneshwar, who was earlier India's mainstay seamer across formats, is pushing selectors for a another stint.

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