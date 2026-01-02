Here's how Khawaja revived Test career with twin Test centuries 

Veteran Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja has announced his decision to retire from international cricket after the fifth Ashes Test against England . The match will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on January 4. It will mark his 88th and final appearance in Test cricket. Notably, the SCG had marked the revival of Khawaja's Test career in 2022. Here we revisit his heroics in that match.

Comeback A comeback in style Having played his previous international game in August 2019, Khawaja made a surprise comeback in Australia's Test team in January 2022. The SCG Test against England welcomed the southpaw back in the Aussie XI as he replaced the injured Travis Head. Khawaja, who has been a top-order batter for most of his career, operated at number five in that game. He played not one but two sensational knocks, earning a permanent place in the XI.

Heroics Twin tons in the contest Batting first, Australia were going decently at 117/3 when Khawaja arrived to bat on Day 1. He went on to score a stunning 137 off 260 balls as the Aussies finished at 416/8d. Khawaja batted with even greater intent in his second outing as his unbeaten 138-ball 101 meant the Aussies declared at 265/6 in the drawn game. Notably, the hosts were reeling at 86/4 at one point.

Honors Khawaja attained these feats with twin tons Khawaja's twin centuries came after missing 14 consecutive Tests, a record for most consecutive matches missed by a player before scoring two centuries in a Test. He became only the third Australian batter to score centuries in both innings of a Test match at SCG. Before Khawaja, only nine players had scored twin centuries while batting at No. 5 or lower (Test). At 35y and 18d, the veteran became the second-oldest Aussie to hammer twin tons in a Test.