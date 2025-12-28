Year-ender: Carlos Alcaraz shatters records, finishes atop ATP Rankings

Spanish tennis ace Carlos Alcaraz asserted his dominance across courts in 2025. While his on-court rivalry with Jannik Sinner made headlines, Alcaraz won two Grand Slams - the French Open and the US Open. The Spaniard lost the ATP Finals but claimed the year-end number one trophy. As the year reaches its business end, have a look at his phenomenal run.

Titles Tour-leading eight titles Alcaraz won as many as eight titles in 2025, the most for a player (men's singles). These are also his most titles in a calendar year. Notably, Sinner follows him with six titles. Apart from winning the two Majors, the world number one claimed the Monte-Carlo, Rome, and Cincinnati Masters. He also lifted trophies in Rotterdam, Queen's Club, and Tokyo.

Information Most match-wins in 2025 According to ATP, Sinner bagged a 71-9 win-loss record in 2025. Only two other men won more than 55 singles matches this year - Sinner (58-6) and Alex de Minaur (56-24).

French Open Alcaraz saves match points to win French Open In June, Alcaraz won Roland Garros after beating Sinner in the final. In a final for the ages, the Spaniard saved three match points to win 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2). Sinner was 5-3 up in the fourth set, but Alcaraz had other plans. Notably, Alcaraz became the third man to claim a Grand Slam title after saving match points.

US Open Second US Open title After losing the Wimbledon final, Alcaraz beat Sinner to secure the US Open title. He won 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 at Flushing Meadows. The Spaniard, who broke multiple records, displaced Sinner as the top-ranked player (ATP Rankings). Alcaraz became the third man to win multiple singles titles at the US Open before turning 23. He also won his second US Open title.

Information Multiple Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces According to Opta, Alcaraz became the first player with multiple Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces before turning 23. He is yet to win the Australian Open, where he lost the quarter-final this year.

Trophy Alcaraz wins year-end number one trophy Despite losing the ATP Finals deciding clash to Sinner, Alcaraz ended up bagging the ATP year-end number one trophy. He became only the second active player with multiple such trophies, joining legend Novak Djokovic (8). Alcaraz first won the accolade in 2022. Overall, Alcaraz became the 11th player to claim multiple year-end number one trophies.