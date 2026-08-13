Manchester City's Tijjani Reijnders agrees €61m move to Al-Qadsiah FC

The Dutch international joined City from AC Milan in June 2025 for a fee of £46.5 million.

He signed a contract until 2030 after being named Serie A's midfielder of the year.

However, he was deemed surplus to requirements and Saudi Pro League club Al-Qadsiah decided to make a move.

City make a sizeable profit with the player now expected to fly to Saudi Arabia and complete a move.

Nottingham Forest were also reportedly interested in the Dutchman.