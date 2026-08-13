Manchester City's Tijjani Reijnders agrees €61m move to Al-Qadsiah FC
What's the story
Saudi Arabian football club Al-Qadsiah FC have ageed to sign Tijjani Reijnders from Manchester City. As per Fabrizio Romano, Reijnders said yes to Al-Qadsiah as all parties involved now have a verbal agreement. City are set to pocked a significant sum of €61m for Reijnders. City and Al-Qadsiah are said to be exchanging documents ahead of signatures. Notably, City make a good profit after having signed the player last summer.
City move
Reijnders joined Manchester City in June 2025
The Dutch international joined City from AC Milan in June 2025 for a fee of £46.5 million.
He signed a contract until 2030 after being named Serie A's midfielder of the year.
However, he was deemed surplus to requirements and Saudi Pro League club Al-Qadsiah decided to make a move.
City make a sizeable profit with the player now expected to fly to Saudi Arabia and complete a move.
Nottingham Forest were also reportedly interested in the Dutchman.
Summary
How did Reijnders fare in his only season at City?
Despite an impressive debut season, Reijnders only started half of City's Premier League games.
This was mainly due to the tactical preferences of now-former manager Pep Guardiola, who favored Rodri, Bernardo Silva, and Rayan Cherki in the latter half of the campaign.
Silva has already left on a free transfer to Real Madrid after his contract expired.
Reijnders made 47 appearances across competitions, including 28 in the Premier League and scored five goals besides making two assists.
He won the FA Cup and League Cup.
City
City's 2026 summer transfer window: Decoding the business done
In terms of signings, City landed Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest for £116m.
Young prodigy Jeremy Monga arrived from Leicester City for £10m.
City also signed Pierce Charles from Sheffield Wednesday for £3m and Geronimo Rulli from Marseille for £1.7m.
Mathys Detourbet also came from Troyes for an undisclosed fee.
In terms of outgoings, goalkeeper James Trafford joined Leeds for £40m and defender Nathan Ake moved to Fenerbahce for £8.5m.
Reigan Heskey joined Cologne for £6m.
John Stones and Silva joined Inter Milan and Real Madrid as free agents.
Information
Rodri and Savinho expected to leave as well
Barcelona have seen two bids made for 30-year-old midfielder Rodri get rejected. However, Barca are confident to land the Spaniard and will bid one final time. Winger Savinho is also on the verge of making a move. Tottenham Hotspur are his likely destination.