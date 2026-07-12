Richa Ghosh slams her 3rd half-century in WTests: Key stats

Runs

A look at her stats

Richa slammed 8 fours in her knock of 50*. With this effort, she has amassed 225 runs from 4 matches at an average of 37.5. She slammed her 3rd fifty. Versus England Women, she managed 63 runs across two innings in what was her debut match in this format. Besides England, Richa owns one fifty each against Australia and South Africa Women respectively.