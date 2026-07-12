Richa Ghosh slams her 3rd half-century in WTests: Key stats
What's the story
Indian women's cricket team batter Richa Ghosh shone with a clutch fifty on Day 3 of the ongoing one-off Women's Test match against England at Lord's, London. India resumed Day 3 on 154/1 before being reduced to 264/5. Richa walked in and helped India get to a score of 341/7d. India set England a target of 457 to win the match.
Information
An unbeaten 50-run knock on offer
Richa added 23 runs alongside centurion Yastika Bhatia for the 6th wicket. Sneh Rana then came in and perished quickly. Alongside Sayali Satghare, the experienced Richa added an unbeaten 42 runs. She ended up hitting an unbeaten 50 off 52 balls.
Runs
A look at her stats
Richa slammed 8 fours in her knock of 50*. With this effort, she has amassed 225 runs from 4 matches at an average of 37.5. She slammed her 3rd fifty. Versus England Women, she managed 63 runs across two innings in what was her debut match in this format. Besides England, Richa owns one fifty each against Australia and South Africa Women respectively.