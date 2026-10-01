3rd ODI, Ryan Rickelton scores 71* versus Australia: Key stats
What's the story
Australia averted a clean sweep in the three-match ODI series against South Africa by winning the third and final match in Potchefstroom. The game started late due to a wet outfield after afternoon showers and couldn't go beyond 28 overs of South Africa's chase. This resulted in a 45-run victory for Australia via the DLS method. Ryan Rickelton remained unscathed on 71 for the hosts. Earlier, Australia scored 322/9 in 50 overs. In response, South Africa were 145/4 when rain played spoilsport.
SA
Rickelton chips in for the hosts
South Africa's chase was hampered by an early injury to Tony de Zorzi, who had to leave midway through the game with a hamstring issue.
Despite Rickelton's unbeaten 71, the home side fell short of the par score when rain interrupted play.
Quinton de Kock was dismissed for a duck in the opening over while Aiden Markram fell leg before wicket to Xavier Bartlett in the sixth over.
Rickelton and Matthew Breetzke added 72 runs for the 3rd wicket.
Rickelton add two 20-plus stands thereafter before rain impacted the contest.
Runs
Rickelton smashes his 2nd ODI fifty
Rickelton scored an unbeaten 71 off 81 balls. He hit 2 sixes and 5 fours.
Playing his 19th ODI, Rickelton has amassed 552 runs at 32.47. He clocked his 2nd ODI fifty (100s: 1).
In 5 ODI against Australia, Rickelton has amassed 150 runs at 37.5. He recorded his maiden ODI fifty.
Overall in List A cricket, Rickelton has closed in on 3,500 runs. From 90 matches, he owns 3,498 runs at 43-plus.
He clocked his 18th fifty (100s: 7).