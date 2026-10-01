3rd ODI, Ryan Rickelton scores 71* versus Australia: Key stats

South Africa's chase was hampered by an early injury to Tony de Zorzi, who had to leave midway through the game with a hamstring issue.

Despite Rickelton's unbeaten 71, the home side fell short of the par score when rain interrupted play.

Quinton de Kock was dismissed for a duck in the opening over while Aiden Markram fell leg before wicket to Xavier Bartlett in the sixth over.

Rickelton and Matthew Breetzke added 72 runs for the 3rd wicket.

Rickelton add two 20-plus stands thereafter before rain impacted the contest.