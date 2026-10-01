Australia beat South Africa in rain-affected 3rd ODI: Key stats
What's the story
Australia registered a consolation victory against South Africa in the third and final ODI of the series. The match, played at Potchefstroom, was affected by rain and could not go beyond 28 overs of South Africa's chase. However, Australia's strong total of 322/9 proved enough for them to win by 45 runs via the DLS method. Alex Carey (74), Mitchell Marsh (56), and Oliver Peake (48) were instrumental in Australia's innings while Corbin Bosch stood out with four wickets for South Africa.
Match dynamics
Injury to de Zorzi hampers South Africa's chase
South Africa's chase was hampered by an early injury to Tony de Zorzi, who had to leave midway through the game with a hamstring issue.
Despite Ryan Rickelton's unbeaten 71, the home side fell short of the par score when rain interrupted play.
Quinton de Kock was dismissed for a duck in the opening over while Aiden Markram fell leg before wicket to Xavier Bartlett in the sixth over.
Target set
Marsh, Head feature in Australia's innings after early wicket
With rain clouds looming, Aiden Markram, standing in for Temba Bavuma, opted to field first.
Marsh scored his third consecutive 50 of the series off 33 balls in just the eighth over.
However, Australia's innings slowed down after Head's dismissal and Bjorn Fortuin trapped Marsh leg before wicket in the 14th over.
Cooper Connolly struggled for rhythm until Gerald Coetzee cleaned him up in the 18th over.
Partnership impact
Carey, Renshaw propel Australia past 300
Oliver Peake and Alex Carey then formed a solid 73-run partnership, taking Australia past 250 in the 41st over.
Just as Peake was nearing his maiden ODI 50, Fortuin took a stunning catch at point off Bosch's bowling to dismiss him.
Matt Renshaw and Carey then put on a brisk 66 off 62 deliveries before Renshaw became Coetzee's second wicket in the 42nd over.
Rain impact
How did the DLS method work?
South Africa's innings was cut short by rain, with Rickelton still fighting at 71* off 96 balls.
However, they were well behind the par score as per DLS method when rain continued to pour down at Potchefstroom.
This ultimately decided the result of the match and handed Australia a consolation victory in the series.
Marsh
Marsh completes 1,000 ODI runs against South Africa
Marsh hit 60 runs in the 1st ODI of the series and followed it up with a score of 84 in the 2nd.
And now, he struck 56 runs, hitting 2 sixes and 8 fours along the way.
In 31 matches, Marsh has now completed 1,000 ODI runs against South Africa. He owns 1,000 runs at 35.71 (50s: 8, 100s: 1), as per Cricinfo.
Information
24th ODI half-century for Marsh
Marsh recorded his 24th fifty in ODIs. Playing his 105th match, Marsh has amassed 3,395 runs at 38.14. He also has 4 hundreds. Notably, this was his 15th fifty in away ODIs (home of opposition) from 57 matches. He has 1,773 away ODI runs.
Carey
Alex Carey shines versus South Africa, surpasses 2,500 ODI runs
Carey's 74 came off 88 balls. He hit 8 fours and 2 sixes. With this knock, he raced to 2,523 runs at 33.64 from 96 matches (88 innings). He clocked his 14th fifty in ODIs (100s: 1).
Versus the Proteas, Carey now owns 509 runs from 17 matches at 31.81 (50s: 4), as per Cricinfo.
Meanwhile, in 55 away ODIs (home of opposition), Carey has 1,462 runs at 31.1 (100s: 1, 50s: 6).
Bosch
SA's Corbin Bosch claims four-fer versus Australia
Bosch bowled 9 overs and managed 4/60 (1 maiden). He was the pick of the South African bowlers.
In 16 ODIs for the Proteas, Bosch now owns 19 scalps at 44.36. He recorded his maiden four-fer in ODIs.
In three ODIs against the Aussies, Bosch has claimed six scalps at 32.5.
As per Cricinfo, Bosch has raced to 56 wickets in the List A format from 46 matches at 40-plus.
He recorded his 2nd four-fer in the 50-over format.
De Kock
Quinton de Kock posts his 2nd ODI duck against Australia
South Africa's Quinton de Kock suffered a five-ball duck.
De Kock recorded his 2nd ODI duck against the Aussies. From 33 matches, he owns 1,050 runs against Australia at 32.81 (100s: 3, 50s: 3).
As per Cricinfo, this was de Kock's sixth duck overall in ODIs.
Besides Australia, he also owns multiple ducks against Pakistan (2).
He has scored 7,152 runs from 164 matches at 45.84 overall in ODIs (100s: 23, 50s: 32).
Ryan
Rickelton smashes his 2nd ODI fifty
Rickelton scored an unbeaten 71 off 81 balls. He hit 2 sixes and 5 fours.
Playing his 19th ODI, Rickelton has amassed 552 runs at 32.47.
He clocked his 2nd ODI fifty (100s: 1).
In 5 ODI against Australia, Rickelton has amassed 150 runs at 37.5. He recorded his maiden ODI fifty.
Overall in List A cricket, Rickelton has closed in on 3,500 runs.
From 90 matches, he owns 3,498 runs at 43-plus. He clocked his 18th fifty (100s: 7).
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Zampa races to 207 ODI scalps
Australian spinner Adam Zampa picked 2/34 from six overs. He owns 207 ODI scalps at 29.66 from 127 matches. In 24 matches against the Proteas, Zampa has recorded 28 scalps at 44.89.