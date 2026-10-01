Australia beat South Africa in rain-affected 3rd ODI: Key stats

South Africa's chase was hampered by an early injury to Tony de Zorzi, who had to leave midway through the game with a hamstring issue.

Despite Ryan Rickelton's unbeaten 71, the home side fell short of the par score when rain interrupted play.

Quinton de Kock was dismissed for a duck in the opening over while Aiden Markram fell leg before wicket to Xavier Bartlett in the sixth over.