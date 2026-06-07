How Ricky Ponting 'endorsed' Shreyas Iyer for India's T20I captaincy

Endorsement details

Iyer has proven his mettle as captain: Ponting

Speaking to The Times of India, Ponting praised Iyer for his consistent performance over the past few years. He recalled how Iyer led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to an IPL title three years ago and took PBKS to the finals last season. "I think it's great recognition. He's certainly a better captain now, a better leader, and probably a more mature and more well-rounded person now. So yeah, I think it's great recognition. I think he'll do a terrific job," said Ponting.