How Ricky Ponting 'endorsed' Shreyas Iyer for India's T20I captaincy
What's the story
Former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting has welcomed Shreyas Iyer's appointment as India's new T20I captain. Having worked with Iyer with Delhi Capitals and then Punjab Kings, Ponting was instrumental in shaping his captaincy. The Australian legend has been a strong supporter of Iyer for this role. The 51-year-old recently admitted that he had been urging the Indian selectors to consider Iyer's leadership.
Endorsement details
Iyer has proven his mettle as captain: Ponting
Speaking to The Times of India, Ponting praised Iyer for his consistent performance over the past few years. He recalled how Iyer led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to an IPL title three years ago and took PBKS to the finals last season. "I think it's great recognition. He's certainly a better captain now, a better leader, and probably a more mature and more well-rounded person now. So yeah, I think it's great recognition. I think he'll do a terrific job," said Ponting.
Pressure management
'Iyer will handle pressure well'
Ponting also addressed the pressure that comes with captaincy, especially for a national team like India. He said he believes Iyer will handle it well, citing his past performances in high-pressure situations. "I think that's probably one of the big things that the Indian selectors have looked at, just how he's handled himself under pressure," Ponting said.
Distinction
Iyer's unique distinction
Ponting has seen Iyer's growth as a T20 captain firsthand. They have taken two underachieving teams, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, to IPL finals in 2020 and 2025, respectively. Notably, Iyer remains the only player to have led three franchises to the IPL final. Two of them came in successive seasons - KKR (2024 title) and PBKS (2025 final). He will now lead India in T20Is, having taken over from the T20 World Cup-winning captain, Suryakumar Yadav.