Gilchrist, who played 38 Tests as a designated wicketkeeper-batter between 2000 and 2006, scored a total of 2,512 runs in 58 innings.

Pant, on the other hand, has now surpassed Gilchrist with an aggregate of 2,544-plus runs in just 63 innings across his first 36 matches.

Before this match in Wellington, he was third on the list behind MS Dhoni and Gilchrist.