Rishabh Pant becomes highest run-scorer in away Tests among wicketkeeper-batters
What's the story
India's Rishabh Pant has added another feather to his cap, becoming the highest run-scorer as a designated wicketkeeper-batter in away Tests (matches played in the opposition's home country). He broke Adam Gilchrist's record during the ongoing first Test between New Zealand and India in Wellington. The Indian cricketer needed 24 runs to break Gilchrist's record and ended Day 3 at Basin Reserve with an unbeaten 55 (62).
Record details
Pant goes past Gilchrist's tally
Gilchrist, who played 38 Tests as a designated wicketkeeper-batter between 2000 and 2006, scored a total of 2,512 runs in 58 innings.
Pant, on the other hand, has now surpassed Gilchrist with an aggregate of 2,544-plus runs in just 63 innings across his first 36 matches.
Before this match in Wellington, he was third on the list behind MS Dhoni and Gilchrist.
Information
Pant also surpassed Dhoni
Pant first surpassed Dhoni's tally of 2,496 runs in 83 innings across 48 matches. Notably, Gilchrist still has the most Test centuries by a designated wicketkeeper-batter in away Tests (10). Meanwhile, Pant and Zimbabwe's Andy Flower are tied on six tons.
WTC achievement
Pant completes 3,000 WTC runs
During the third day's play of the first Test in Wellington, Pant also crossed 3,000 runs in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).
He became only the second Indian after Shubman Gill with this feat.
However, Pant is the first wicketkeeper-batter with 3,000 WTC runs. Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan and Australia's Alex Carey trail Pant with 2,500-plus runs each.
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Pant miles ahead of other Indians
Pant is miles ahead of other Indian wicketkeeper-batsmen in terms of runs in SENA nations. While Pant has 2,200-plus runs, the next-best batter is Dhoni (1,731). Farookh Engineer is the only other Indian wicketkeeper-batter with 1,000-plus runs in this regard.