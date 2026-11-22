'I try to get a hundred with six': Rishabh Pant
What's the story
Indian batter Rishabh Pant scored a brilliant 128 (153) in the first Test against New Zealand at Wellington's Basin Reserve. The innings was full of milestones, making it his ninth Test century and maiden in New Zealand. Pant also became the first Asian wicketkeeper to score centuries in all four SENA nations - South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia.
Strategy
Pant's thoughts on getting a Test hundred
Reflecting on his approach to scoring centuries, Pant said, "See, mostly whenever I'm trying to get a hundred, I try to get it with a six. But because of that, I've also missed a lot of hundreds."
He was patient this time and capitalized when the mid-off came up.
The wicket at Basin Reserve required patience and application from every Indian batter in the lineup.
Milestone
Pant goes past McCullum: Test sixes
The six that brought up Pant's century at Basin Reserve also took him past Brendon McCullum (107) in second place on the list of batters with most sixes in Test cricket.
His tally now stands at 108, behind former England captain Ben Stokes (138).
Pant earlier became the first Indian with 100 sixes in the format.
Evolution
Pant's goals as a kid and now
As a kid, Pant had set goals around hitting sixes. However, he has now shifted his focus to consistency and contribution.
"See, as a kid, I definitely used to have those goals for sure, hitting a lot of sixes. But you know, right now in my career, I'm not thinking about that anymore," he said.
Information
Pant's brilliant ton in Wellington
As mentioned, Pant scored a brilliant 128 off 153 balls, hitting 10 fours and 6 sixes, in Wellington. This powered India to a record 720/9d. The hundred was Pant's ninth in Tests, putting him third among wicketkeepers with the most Test centuries.