IPL 2026, Rishabh Pant hammers match-winning 68* versus SRH: Stats 

Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant played a superb knock of an unbeaten 68 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Sunday. Chasing 157 runs, Pant remained unscathed, winning the match for his side with a ball to spare. It was a captain's knock from Pant, who batted at number three. Here are the details.

Knock Pant plays a solid hand Pant started scratchily after SRH openers Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh added 37 runs. He added a 40-run stand alongside Markram for the 2nd wicket, scoring 17 off 17 balls. Thereafter, he added three more crucial partnerships and hit the required aggressive shots when needed. Wickets kept falling at the other end, but Pant stayed calm. He used his experience and took LSG home.

Stats 27th T20 fifty for Pant Pant's 68* had 9 fours. He consumed 50 balls and struck at 136. Playing his 218th T20 (206 innings) match, Pant has raced to 5,366 runs at 31.56. He recorded his 27th T20 fifty (100s: 3), as per ESPNcricinfo. In the IPL, he has 3,628 runs from 127 matches at 34.55. This was his 20th IPL fifty (100s: 2). His strike rate is 147.12.

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