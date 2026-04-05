IPL 2026, LSG defeat SRH to post first win: Stats

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Sunday. LSG got the job done in a chase of 157 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. SRH scored 156/9 in 20 overs, riding through a remarkable partnership between Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy. The two helped SRH recover from a poor start. In response, LSG managed to seal the deal and post their first win this season.

Early collapse Shami, Prince Yadav dent SRH early Mohammed Shami was superb for LSG and dismissed Abhishek Sharma early on. Thereafter, Shami struck again, this time getting Travis Head to miscue a slower ball to mid-off. The situation worsened when Prince Yadav bowled Ishan Kishan with a sharp inswinger, leaving SRH at 11/3 within four overs. The pressure continued with wickets falling regularly as Liam Livingstone's counterattack ended when leg-spinner Digvesh Rathi induced him behind the stumps, where Rishabh Pant made the catch. At halfway mark, SRH were struggling at 35/4.

Strong comeback A counterattacking stand from the duo With their innings in tatters, Klaasen and Reddy came together to stage a remarkable recovery. The duo started off cautiously before gradually shifting gears. Nitish began the counterattack with some powerful pulls and lofted drives while Klaasen targeted gaps with crisp strokeplay. Their partnership gained momentum after the halfway mark as boundaries started flowing freely. Their 116-run fifth-wicket partnership, a record for Hyderabad at that stage in IPL, took the hosts from 35/4 to a position of strength.

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Bowling brilliance LSG hit back and dismiss the duo LSG struck back decisively in the death overs as M Siddharth broke the crucial stand by having Nitish caught in deep for a brilliant 56 off 33 balls. Klaasen followed soon after when he attempted a reverse shot against Avesh Khan and edged it to Pant for a well-made 62 off 41 deliveries. Avesh then triggered a late collapse with two wickets in consecutive balls while Prince Yadav cleaned up the tail with a pinpoint yorker.

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Information A look at the LSG bowlers Shami collected 2/9 from his 4-over spell. Digvesh Singh Rathi bowled 4 overs and picked 1/46. Yadav did well, finishing with 2/34. Siddhart collected 1/29 from his 4 overs. Avesh got 2/36 from his 4 overs.

Abhishek 6th T20 duck for Abhishek in 2026 Abhishek was dismissed for a two-ball duck by Shami. The dasher went for a big hit against a slower ball. However, he edged it to Siddharth at short third. Abhishek now has six ducks across 16 T20 innings in 2026, as per ESPNcricinfo. Overall, the southpaw has managed 378 T20 runs in 2026 at 25.20. Overall, Abhishek now has 15 ducks in T20 cricket, out of which just four have come in the IPL.

Shami Shami dents SRH with breathtaking opening spell Shami got both of his wickets inside the powerplay overs. He owns 54 powerplay wickets in IPL at an economy of 7.68, as per ESPNcricinfo. He owns the joint-second-most powerplay wickets in IPL since 2023 (25). While Shami shares the second spot with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Trent Boult (32) tops this list. The 35-year-old has claimed 136 wickets in 121 IPL matches. Overall in T20s, he has 229 wickets.

Klaasen Successive IPL fifties for Klaasen Klaasen smashed five fours and two sixes en route to his 41-ball 62. This was his second successive fifty, having made 52 in his last outing against Kolkata Knight Riders. He owns 1,625 runs from 52 IPL matches at 40.62 (SR: 167.52). The former South African international clocked his ninth fifty (100s: 2). 182 of his runs have come in five games against LSG at 45.5. This was his maiden fifty against them.

Do you know? 39th fifty in 20 overs cricket Overall in the 20-over format, Klaasen has raced to 6,331 runs from 279 matches (256 innings) at 31.49. He owns 37 fifties and three tons. Klaasen's strike rate reads a handsome 149.81. He owns 345 sixes and 412 fours.

Reddy 3rd IPL fifty from Reddy's blade Meanwhile, Reddy's 33-ball 56 had three fours and five sixes. This was his third IPL fifty, which took him to 581 runs from 31 matches at 29.05 (SR: 29.05). He made 39 in his last outing against KKR. Overall, in T20 cricket, the batter owns 833 runs from 43 matches at 28.72. The 22-year-old now has four fifties in the format. His tally also includes 16 wickets.

Partnership Partnership records for the duo The 116-run stand between Klaasen and Reddy became the first century stand by a SRH pair for the fifth wicket or lower in IPL history. Overall, this was the ninth-biggest IPL partnership for the fifth wicket or lower. This was SRH's 2nd 100-plus stand against LSG in the IPL (any wicket). The 116-run stand saw Klaasen and Reddy break their previous 5th-wicket stand record of 82 runs against KKR a couple of days earlier.

Chase How did LSG's chase pan out? Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh added 37 runs for the opening wicket. Once Marsh perished, Markram was joined by Rishabh Pant and the pair added 40 runs. Markram then got out for a solid 45 and LSG lost two more wickets to be reduced to 105/4. Rishabh Pant showed his experience and took his side home. He scored a superb fifty.

Markram Markram closes in on 1,500 IPL runs Markram played a superb hand upfront for LSG against his former side. Markram's 45 was laced with six fours and two sixes. The Proteas batter owns 1,496 runs from 59 IPL games at 31.16. He is four shy of 1,500 IPL runs. Overall in T20s, Markram has amassed 5,814 runs from 228 matches (214 innings) at 31.94. His strike rate is 136.28.

Pant 27th T20 fifty for Pant Pant's 68* had 9 fours. He consumed 50 balls and struck at 136. Playing his 218th T20 (206 innings) match, Pant now owns 5,366 runs at 31.56. He recorded his 27th T20 fifty (100s: 3), as per ESPNcricinfo. In the IPL, he has 3,628 runs from 127 matches at 34.55. This was his 20th IPL fifty (100s: 2). His strike rate is 147.12. Against SRH, Pant owns 626 runs from 19 games at 44.71. He now has 2 fifty-plus scores against SRH (100s: 1, 50s: 1).

Information A look at the SRH bowlers Harsh Dubey was superb for SRH. He managed 2/18 from his 4 overs. Eshan Malinga clocked 1/30 from his 4-over spell. Shivang Kumar also managed 1/30 from 4 overs. Harshal Patel bowled three overs and managed 0/16. Jaydev Unadkat was expensive. He managed 0/50 from 3.5 overs.