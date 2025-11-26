'Can't take cricket for granted': Rishabh Pant on series defeat

Rishabh Pant ﻿, who led India in the 2nd Test against South Africa in Guwahati, has acknowledged the need for improvement. This comes after SA defeated India by a massive 408 runs, completing a 2-0 series sweep. It is worth noting that the Proteas won their first Test series in India since March 2000. Pant, who led in place of the injured Shubman Gill , said cricket can't be taken for granted.

Team growth Pant emphasizes the need to improve as a team In his post-match presentation, Pant expressed disappointment over the team's performance. He said, "It's a little disappointing. As a team, we need to get better." The wicketkeeper-batter also stressed on not taking cricket for granted just because of playing at home. He said India need to learn from this series and improve in future matches.

Series analysis Pant acknowledges SA's superior performance Pant admitted that the Proteas played better cricket throughout the series. He said, "They played better cricket, which demands that you need to capitalize as a team. And we did not do that, and that cost us the whole series." The stand-in captain also called for focusing on their own plans as a positive takeaway from this series.

Captain's delight Bavuma celebrates series victory South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma expressed his joy over the series win. He said, "It's massive. For me personally, I've been out of the game for a couple of months with the injury." Bavuma credited his team's preparation and mindset shift for their success in India. He praised spinners Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj for their consistency throughout the series.