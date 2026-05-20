Riyan Parag slams IPL commentators for personal attacks: Details here

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Riyan Parag has hit out at commentators for dragging his personal life into their discussions. After RR's recent win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2026, Parag was asked how he deals with criticism. The RR skipper said that no matter what he does, people will talk about him. However, it shouldn't affect his game or mindset.

Focus shift 'Keyboard warriors should be left outside' In the post-match press conference, Parag stressed that he has accepted that people will talk about him no matter what. "I have understood that much," he said. He also stressed that such talks shouldn't affect his game, form, or mindset. "Because keyboard warriors, that is outside work, and it should be left outside," Parag added. He emphasized the importance of focusing on one's game and not letting external comments overpower it.

Respect request Commentators shouldn't talk about personal life: Parag Parag also called out IPL commentators and experts for crossing the line by commenting on a player's personal life or matters off the field. He said, "Players are working very hard. It's very easy to say when a team gets all out for 75 or 80 that they don't want to play or don't know how to play." Parag added that mistakes happen from their side too, but they deserve respect as players.

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Focus appeal Talk only cricket, not personal life Parag appealed to commentators whose voices reach the masses, saying they should "love cricket, talk about cricket." "I feel, whatever is happening outside, especially commentators whose voices are reaching the people, I would just request them to love cricket, talk about cricket, and I feel a sport that is so important to a country, in which we are the best, I feel it should be treated with some respect and only cricket should be talked about, nothing else," added Parag.

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Controversy Parag fined for vaping in dressing room Parag was recently embroiled in a controversy, being caught vaping in the RR dressing room. For his actions that drew flak, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) fined him 25% of his match fee. According to Cricbuzz, the BCCI charged Parag with a Level 1 offence under Article 2.1 of the Player Code of Conduct (COC).