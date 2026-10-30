MI appoint Robin Uthappa as batting coach for IPL 2027

Along with Uthappa and Dilip, MI have also roped in two of their former players, Mitchell McClenaghan and Dhawal Kulkarni.

The duo will serve as the team's bowling coach and developmental bowling coach, respectively.

The move comes after the franchise parted ways with Lasith Malinga (bowling coach since IPL 2024), Paras Mhambrey, and Carl Hopkinson (fielding coach).