MI appoint Robin Uthappa as batting coach for IPL 2027
What's the story
Mumbai Indians (MI) have announced a major revamp in their coaching staff ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Former India international Robin Uthappa has been appointed as the team's batting coach. He returns to MI after playing for the franchise in its inaugural IPL season in 2008. T Dilip has been named the fielding coach - a role he assumed with the Indian men's team for nearly five years.
New appointments
McClenaghan, Kulkarni join MI's coaching staff
Along with Uthappa and Dilip, MI have also roped in two of their former players, Mitchell McClenaghan and Dhawal Kulkarni.
The duo will serve as the team's bowling coach and developmental bowling coach, respectively.
The move comes after the franchise parted ways with Lasith Malinga (bowling coach since IPL 2024), Paras Mhambrey, and Carl Hopkinson (fielding coach).
Career highlights
Uthappa's experience in IPL and international cricket
Uthappa's IPL career spans across several franchises, including MI's rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He was part of CSK's title-winning campaign in 2021.
In total, he has scored 4,952 runs in 205 IPL matches at an average of 27.51 and a strike rate of 130.35.
His international career includes 46 ODIs and 13 T20Is for India, where he scored 934 and 249 runs, respectively.
Strategic changes
Major revamp in MI's support staff ahead of IPL 2027
The latest changes in MI's coaching staff come after a disappointing IPL 2026 season, where they finished ninth and failed to qualify for the playoffs.
Kieron Pollard was promoted from batting coach to head coach, replacing Mahela Jayawardene.
The franchise is now looking to rebuild its support staff and work closely to strengthen player development, build a high-performance environment and prepare the team for the challenges of the upcoming season.