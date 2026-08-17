Barcelona agree deal for Manchester City midfielder Rodri: Details here
What's the story
Barcelona have struck a deal with Manchester City for the transfer of midfielder Rodri. The Spanish champions saw a bid of £65.4m get accepted, as per Sky Sports News. Rodri is set to sign a four-year deal with Barcelona. The 30-year-old Spain captain had less than a year left on his contract at City and preferred a move to Camp Nou over other options this summer, including interest from Real Madrid.
Transfer impact
Rodri's departure marks a significant shift for Man City
Rodri's move to Barcelona marks a major shift for City.
The player was instrumental in City's success, helping them win four Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy.
Despite having one year left on his contract, City wanted him to stay and sign an extension.
However, Barcelona's third offer of £65.4 million was too good to turn down.
Before this, two offers were rejected by City.
Contract details
Rodri agrees to 4-year deal with Barcelona
As mentioned, Rodri has agreed to a four-year deal with Barcelona.
The club had their first offer of around £40 million rejected, but returned with a £55 million bid that was also turned down.
City manager Enzo Maresca had said "All teams need a player like Rodri" after the Community Shield defeat to Arsenal on Sunday, which Rodri missed due to minor back surgery following his FIFA World Cup duties.
Transfer strategy
Man City's summer transfer window so far
This summer, City are focused on central midfielders. They recently broke the British transfer record by signing Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest for £116 million.
The club has also agreed to sell Tijjani Reijnders to Al-Qadsiah for around €61m.
Despite missing Chelsea's Friday 5pm deadline for a £120 million bid for Enzo Fernandez, City remain interested in the player now that Rodri's move to Barcelona has been confirmed.
Information
City set to close a deal for Ayyoub Bouaddi
As per Fabrizio Romano, City are now set to close a deal for Ayyoub Bouaddi with French side Lille after selling Rodri to Barcelona. The agreement on personal terms with the midfielder was reached days ago and the decision has been made for the player to join this summer.
Rodri
Rodri won numerous trophies with Manchester City
Since joining City, Rodri won 13 trophies under former manager Pep Guardiola.
This includes four Premier League titles and one Champions League.
Last season, he won his 3rd Carabao Cup with City, who defeated Arsenal 2-0 in the final.
Later on, he lifted the FA Cup as well.
Rodri made a total of 298 appearances for City in all competitions, scoring 28 goals.