Will Rohit Sharma play for Mumbai in Vijay Hazare Trophy? 

The world's top-ranked ODI batter, Rohit Sharma , is set to participate in the 2025-26 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy . The tournament will be held from December 24 to January 18. According to RevSportz, his participation is almost confirmed, and he may play a few matches for Mumbai before India's upcoming ODI series against New Zealand. Here are further details.

Uncertain involvement Rohit's participation contingent on availability Despite being a key player, Rohit has not yet officially confirmed his participation to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). However, an MCA source said that he "remains firmly in the association's scheme of things." The source added that "the squad will be picked on a match-to-match basis, and we expect Rohit to play a few games."

Stats A stellar 2025 for Rohit in ODI Rohit, who has retired from Tests and T20Is, has been phenomenal in ODIs this year. The dashing opener played 14 ODIs in 2025, in which he managed 650 runs at an average of 50. The tally includes 24 sixes and a strike rate of 100.46. Rohit breached the 50-run mark six times as his centuries came against England (home) and Australia (away). Overall, he boasts 11,516 ODI runs at 49.21 (100s: 33).

Upcoming matches India's ODI series against New Zealand India will play a three-match ODI series against New Zealand in January 2026. The matches are scheduled to be played in Vadodara, Rajkot, and Indore on January 11, 14, and 18 respectively. Rohit last played for India on December 6 against South Africa in Visakhapatnam where he scored a solid knock of 75 runs in the third ODI.