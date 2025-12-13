BBL 2025-26: Will David Warner bat in middle order? 

Former Australian cricketer David Warner has hinted that he may take on a middle-order role in the Big Bash League (BBL) this season. The change is aimed at providing Sydney Thunder with a different strategic option. Despite having opened for most of his career, Warner is open to this shift for tactical reasons and team balance.

Tactical adjustment Warner's potential middle-order shift: A strategic move Warner, who has opened in 382 out of 423 T20 innings, was asked about his batting partnership with young Thunder opener Sam Konstas. He replied, "that's if I open," hinting at the possibility of a lower-order role. The veteran cricketer emphasized that this change is more for match-ups and strategic reasons than personal preference.

Team dynamics Warner's role in team balance and left-handed batsmen Warner also spoke about the need for a left-hander in the middle order, something they have been looking for. He suggested that Matt Gilkes could be an option while Nic Maddinson and Blake Nikitaras are other left-handers in Thunder's squad. Last season, West Indian Sherfane Rutherford was part of the team but managed only 74 runs in six innings.

Information Warner's returns as a non-opener As per ESPNcricinfo, Warner has batted 41 times in T20 cricket as a non-opener. He has managed 1,201 runs in these games at 38.74. This is slight higher than his career average of 36.44. The southpaw also boasts nine fifties and a strike rate of 133.74 in this regard.

Encouragement Warner advises Konstas to be brave and back himself Warner has also urged Konstas to be brave and trust his abilities as he seeks a spot in the Australian team again. Despite a string of low scores early in the domestic season, Konstas scored a Sheffield Shield century and a half-century last week. "The best form of currency is runs and he's doing that at the moment," Warner said, stressing on the importance of performance.

Natural game Warner emphasizes on allowing Konstas to play naturally Warner stressed on the need to let Konstas play his natural game. He said, "You just have to allow him to keep playing his natural game." The Thunder captain also highlighted that it is the team's responsibility to help Konstas find his way in the squad. This shows Warner's commitment toward nurturing young talent in Australian cricket.