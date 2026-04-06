Rohit Sharma averages 11.33 versus Jofra Archer in T20s: Stats
What's the story
As the Rajasthan Royals prepare to take on the Mumbai Indians in Match 13 of IPL 2026, all eyes will be on veteran MI opener Rohit Sharma. The match is scheduled at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday. Though Rohit was among the runs in MI's first two matches this season, he has struggled against ace RR pacer Jofra Archer in the past. On this note, let's decode their rivalry.
Poor performance
Eight dismissals across three innings
As per ESPNcricinfo, Archer has trapped Rohit three times across eight innings in T20 cricket. David Warner (4) is the only batter to have fallen to the Englishman more times in the 20-over format. Meanwhile, Rohit has managed just a run-a-ball 34 in this battle at a paltry average of 11.33. The MI star has hit Archer for four boundaries but not a single six.
Information
Rohit versus Archer in IPL
Two of Rohit's dismissals against Archer have come across four IPL innings. The other one came in an India-England T20 International. Meanwhile, the veteran batter has managed to survive just 10 balls against the speedster in the IPL, managing nine runs.
Duck details
Four ducks against RR
Rohit also has a terrible record against RR. The 38-year-old has played 29 innings against the Royals in the IPL, scoring 600 runs. His average of 20.68 is the worst among batters with 500-plus runs against RR (50s: 3). In fact, no other batter even has a sub-27 average on this list. Rohit has recorded four ducks against the Royals, which is the most for any batter in IPL history.
Career overview
Here are their overall stats
In MI's IPL 2026 opener against Kolkata Knight Riders, Rohit scored a stunning 38-ball 78. He followed it up with a 26-ball 35 against Delhi Capitals. The second-highest run-getter in IPL history, Rohit has amassed a total of 7,159 runs at an average of nearly 30. Meanwhile, Archer has claimed 61 IPL wickets games at 27.19 (ER: 7.86). He claimed 2/19 against Chennai Super Kings in RR's IPL 2026 opener before going wicket-less against Gujarat Titans (0/38)