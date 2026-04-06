Rohit Sharma averages 11.33 versus Jofra Archer in T20s: Stats

As the Rajasthan Royals prepare to take on the Mumbai Indians in Match 13 of IPL 2026, all eyes will be on veteran MI opener Rohit Sharma . The match is scheduled at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday. Though Rohit was among the runs in MI's first two matches this season, he has struggled against ace RR pacer Jofra Archer in the past. On this note, let's decode their rivalry.

Poor performance Eight dismissals across three innings As per ESPNcricinfo, Archer has trapped Rohit three times across eight innings in T20 cricket. David Warner (4) is the only batter to have fallen to the Englishman more times in the 20-over format. Meanwhile, Rohit has managed just a run-a-ball 34 in this battle at a paltry average of 11.33. The MI star has hit Archer for four boundaries but not a single six.

Information Rohit versus Archer in IPL Two of Rohit's dismissals against Archer have come across four IPL innings. The other one came in an India-England T20 International. Meanwhile, the veteran batter has managed to survive just 10 balls against the speedster in the IPL, managing nine runs.

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Duck details Four ducks against RR Rohit also has a terrible record against RR. The 38-year-old has played 29 innings against the Royals in the IPL, scoring 600 runs. His average of 20.68 is the worst among batters with 500-plus runs against RR (50s: 3). In fact, no other batter even has a sub-27 average on this list. Rohit has recorded four ducks against the Royals, which is the most for any batter in IPL history.

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