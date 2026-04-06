IPL 2026: Dissecting Rohit Sharma's poor returns against RR 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face off against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 13 of the IPL 2026 season. The match will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday. Veteran MI opener Rohit Sharma is among the players to watch out for this fixture, having played fine knocks in MI's first two matches this season. On this note, we dissect his IPL numbers against RR.

Stats breakdown Worst average against the Royals According to ESPNcricinfo, Rohit has played 29 innings against the Royals in the IPL, scoring 600 runs. His average of 20.68 is the worst among batters with 500-plus runs against RR. In fact, no other batter even has a sub-27 average on this list. Rohit's strike rate against RR reads 126.05, as his tally also includes three fifties.

Ducks Four ducks versus RR Rohit has recorded four ducks against the Men in Pink - the most for any batter. Dinesh Karthik (5 versus Sunrisers Hyderabad) is the only player with more IPL ducks against a team. Overall, Rohit has been dismissed 13 times for 10 or under against RR. Only Suresh Raina (16 versus MI) has such scores against a particular side (IPL).

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