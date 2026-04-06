IPL 2026: Dissecting Rohit Sharma's poor returns against RR
What's the story
Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face off against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 13 of the IPL 2026 season. The match will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday. Veteran MI opener Rohit Sharma is among the players to watch out for this fixture, having played fine knocks in MI's first two matches this season. On this note, we dissect his IPL numbers against RR.
Stats breakdown
Worst average against the Royals
According to ESPNcricinfo, Rohit has played 29 innings against the Royals in the IPL, scoring 600 runs. His average of 20.68 is the worst among batters with 500-plus runs against RR. In fact, no other batter even has a sub-27 average on this list. Rohit's strike rate against RR reads 126.05, as his tally also includes three fifties.
Ducks
Four ducks versus RR
Rohit has recorded four ducks against the Men in Pink - the most for any batter. Dinesh Karthik (5 versus Sunrisers Hyderabad) is the only player with more IPL ducks against a team. Overall, Rohit has been dismissed 13 times for 10 or under against RR. Only Suresh Raina (16 versus MI) has such scores against a particular side (IPL).
Career overview
Rohit's IPL stats and performance in the ongoing season
Rohit made a stunning 38-ball 78 in MI's IPL 2026 opener against Kolkata Knight Riders. He followed it up with a 26-ball 35 against Delhi Capitals. The second-highest run-getter in IPL history, Rohit has completed 7,159 runs from 274 matches at 29.95. His strike rate is a fine 132.62. The MI star has tallied 50 scores of 50 or more in the IPL, including two hundreds (Sixes: 309).