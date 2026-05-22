Wayne Rooney shocked by Harry Maguire's absence from England squad

Former England captain Wayne Rooney has expressed his surprise at Harry Maguire 's exclusion from Thomas Tuchel's World Cup squad. The Manchester United defender, who has represented England 66 times, was part of the national team that reached the semi-finals in Russia 2018 and the quarter-finals in Qatar 2022. Despite missing Euro 2024 due to injury, a recent recall for March internationals had raised hopes of his inclusion in this summer's tournament across US, Mexico and Canada.

Exclusion shock Rooney speculates Tuchel left out Maguire out of respect On the Wayne Rooney Podcast, Rooney said he was shocked by Maguire's omission from the squad. "I think the Maguire one was the big one for me, which was bit of shock." "I think if you look at him on form, I think Harry Maguire is very unlucky not to be in it. Maybe he's [Thomas Tuchel] thinking he doesn't want to be disrespectful to Harry Maguire and take him and not play him. I don't know," Rooney said.

Managerial trust Rooney trusts Tuchel despite disagreement Despite his disagreement with some of the choices, Rooney said he trusts Tuchel as a manager. "Even the decisions I don't like I think I've got a trust in Tuchel and in him as a manager from everything we've seen." He defended the England boss' decisions regarding the number 10 position, preferring Morgan Rogers and Jude Bellingham over Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Morgan Gibbs-White. Rooney also acknowledged that Tuchel will have to face media scrutiny if Aston Villa's Rogers is picked ahead of Real Madrid's Bellingham.

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Squad support Rooney backs Bellingham, praises Toney inclusion Rooney strongly backed Bellingham's inclusion in the squad despite him missing camps. He said, "You can't leave him out of the squad." The England captain also praised Tuchel for including Al-Ahli forward Ivan Toney back into the international fold. Toney had scored 32 goals in Saudi Pro League this season after netting 36 goals in 85 Premier League games for Brentford before moving to the Middle East in 2024.

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Goal scorers 'Just like the fact that we've got 3 number nines' Rooney stressed on the importance of having goal scorers in the team. He said, "I just like the fact that we've got three number nines. If you're chasing a goal, rather than bringing a number 10 on who wants to get on the ball and play, get goal scorers on the pitch, get people on who know where the net is and are scoring on a regular basis." The former Brentford striker was part of Gareth Southgate's squad at Euro 2024 when England lost to Spain in the final. Toney is expected to play a similar role this time as Harry Kane's back-up.

Maguire Maguire expressed his disappointment over England's World Cup snub On May 21, Maguire expressed his disappointment over being omitted from England's World Cup squad by coach Tuchel. The center-back took to social media to express his shock and dismay at the decision. "I was confident I could [have] played a major part this summer for my country after the season I've had," he said.