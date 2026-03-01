'Goal is winning IPL trophy': RR captain Riyan Parag

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag praised his team's collective effort after they thrashed Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League 2026 opener. The match, played at the ACA Stadium on Monday, saw RR bowl CSK out for 127. "I got lucky with the toss, but I think the way we executed it, we had like a couple of days' practice," Parag said post-match. He also highlighted the team's goal of winning the trophy.

Strategy focus Preparation and strategic planning key for RR Parag stressed the importance of preparation and strategic planning for this season. He said, "A lot of preparation has gone into this." The RR captain also emphasized that his team wants to play smart cricket by assessing conditions well and adapting accordingly. Notably, Parag is leading RR as a full-time captain this season, having taken over from Sanju Samson.

Trophy Parag eyes elusive trophy Parag thanked the franchise for allowing him to lead full-time. He also highlighted the team's vision of winning the trophy this year. Notably, the Royals were the champions of the inaugural IPL edition (2008). They reached their second and only other IPL final in 2022, losing to Gujarat Titans. The Royals had a lackluster 2025 season, where they finished ninth.

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