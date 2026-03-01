'Goal is winning IPL trophy': RR captain Riyan Parag
What's the story
Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag praised his team's collective effort after they thrashed Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League 2026 opener. The match, played at the ACA Stadium on Monday, saw RR bowl CSK out for 127. "I got lucky with the toss, but I think the way we executed it, we had like a couple of days' practice," Parag said post-match. He also highlighted the team's goal of winning the trophy.
Strategy focus
Preparation and strategic planning key for RR
Parag stressed the importance of preparation and strategic planning for this season. He said, "A lot of preparation has gone into this." The RR captain also emphasized that his team wants to play smart cricket by assessing conditions well and adapting accordingly. Notably, Parag is leading RR as a full-time captain this season, having taken over from Sanju Samson.
Trophy
Parag eyes elusive trophy
Parag thanked the franchise for allowing him to lead full-time. He also highlighted the team's vision of winning the trophy this year. Notably, the Royals were the champions of the inaugural IPL edition (2008). They reached their second and only other IPL final in 2022, losing to Gujarat Titans. The Royals had a lackluster 2025 season, where they finished ninth.
Match highlights
Sooryavanshi's brilliance guides RR to victory
RR's chase was led by an explosive innings from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who scored 52 off just 17 balls. The chase was completed in a mere 12.1 overs, marking a perfect start to Parag's tenure as full-time captain. On backing the 15-year-old, Parag said, "What I tell him is that you're going to play 14 games, and regardless of what goes on in the game, it shouldn't bother you. What goes around in the media shouldn't bother you."