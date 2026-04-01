MI's Sherfane Rutherford slams 31-ball 71* against RCB: Key stats

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by 18 runs in Match 20 of the Indian Premier League 2026 season at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. RCB posted a mammoth total of 240 runs, with half-centuries from Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, and Rajat Patidar. MI's chase was hampered by the early exit of Rohit Sharma due to injury. Despite Sherfane Rutherford 's valiant knock of 71* runs, MI fell short by 18 runs after scoring 222/5 in their 20 overs.

Chase challenges MI falter in chase despite Rutherford's heroics Ryan Rickelton and Rohit added 57 runs for the 1st wicket before the latter retired hurt with an injury. Rickelton and Tilak Varma then perished in quick succession. Suryakumar Yadav and Pandya then added a 47-run stand before Rutherford joined in and put on 24 runs with the former. In the 16th over, MI were 154/5. Rutherford's carnage then took over. He ended the show with 4 sixes off Romario Shepherd's bowling in the final over.

Stats 19th fifty in T20s for Rutherford Rutherford hammered a 31-ball 71*. His knock had nine sixes and a four. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 254 T20 matches (226 innings), Rutherford has raced to a tally of 4,477 runs at an average of 25.43. He hit his 19th fifty in the format. His strike rate is 141.05. Rutherford also got to 286 sixes in T20s. In the IPL, Rutherford has amassed 498 runs from 27 matches (23 innings) at 27.66. He slammed his maiden IPL fifty (SR: 148.65).

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