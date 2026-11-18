Ryan Rickelton slams his fourth Test century: Key stats
What's the story
Joining the run-fest in Johannesburg, South Africa batter Ryan Rickelton slammed an incredible century against Bangladesh in the 1st Test. He reached the three-figure mark on Day 4, powering the Proteas toward 500. While Rickelton scored 102 (165), South Africa posted 557 in 124.1 overs. This was in response to Bangladesh's first-innings score of 400. Here are the key stats.
Knock
Rickelton saves SA from collapses
Rickelton came in when SA were three down (268/4) in the 59th over. Matthew Breetzke's dismissal soon after left SA reeling at 279/4.
Rickelton then added 79 runs with skipper Temba Bavuma, who had held his fort.
Bangladesh bowlers then ran through the Proteas middle order, reducing them to 376/7. However, Rickelton paired up with Kagiso Rabada to stitch a century stand.
Information
Rickelton's 159-ball ton
Rickelton brought up his ton off 159 balls in the 112th over. Mehidy Hasan Miraz dismissed Rickelton soon after, with the latter scoring 102 off 165 balls (13 fours). Rabada's exploits later propelled SA to 557.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
Rickelton, who made his Test debut in 2022, has had an incredible conversion rate so far. Four of his five 50-plus scores reached three figures.
In 19 Tests (33 innings), the Proteas batter has raced to 1,175 runs at an average of 39.16.
During his knock, Rickelton reached 5,500 runs in First-Class cricket. This was his 21st red-ball ton.