Rickelton came in when SA were three down (268/4) in the 59th over. Matthew Breetzke's dismissal soon after left SA reeling at 279/4.

Rickelton then added 79 runs with skipper Temba Bavuma, who had held his fort.

Bangladesh bowlers then ran through the Proteas middle order, reducing them to 376/7. However, Rickelton paired up with Kagiso Rabada to stitch a century stand.